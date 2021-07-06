Nhlanhla Nciza’s son Ciza chats about following in her footsteps as an artist

Born straight into the limelight with his parents being record label mogul TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, one half of the legendary music group Mafikizolo, young Ciza had his work cut out for him when he realised that his calling was to be an artist too.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Ciza shared how his journey has been as he tries to make a name for himself in the highly competitive music industry.

“It has been a great journey so far. I’ve really enjoyed discovering myself, my sound, my identity as a young African artist. I guess that’s the best part of the process, understanding who you are and falling in love with it before everyone else does. Making music and sharing it while constantly learning from my peers has been a great experience.”

Instead of the pressure one might expect him to feel being the son of an iconic vocalist, Ciza explained that he felt blessed to have his parents as his advisers and the sounding board off which he bounces his ideas.

“I am one of the many of course to maybe have such a grace in the industry but it’s still a privilege to have a blueprint and the guidance of those that came before me. It only helps me to see further than what they may have done and reach greater heights, That’s why we are taking it to the next level.”