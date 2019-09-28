TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's how Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son, Nkule, dripped at his matric farewell

28 September 2019 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Nkululeko Nciza, centre, was dripping hard at his matric farewell.
Nkululeko Nciza, centre, was dripping hard at his matric farewell.
Image: Arthur Mafokate Instagram

Just months after nearly shutting down the internet with his matric farewell proposal, Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son, Nkule, caused flames when he rocked up at the event in a Rolls-Royce, wearing a designer suit and Louis V shoes.

Nkule is living his best life and his mama posted a string of videos of him looking like a king before the event.

Nkule also gave us a glimpse of his gorgeous date, who was wearing a beautiful orange summer dress and gold heels.

The young G got tweeps in their feels earlier this year when a video of him asking his date to the dance was shared online.

In the video, Nkule can be seen preparing for the proposal, then jumping into a white Mercedes-Benz with flowers in his hands.

As he approaches the school, he hangs out the sunroof and is surrounded by screaming students. 

MORE

Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16

Nhlanhla Nciza's son celebrated his 16th birthday recently with one of the craziest parties you have probably ever seen.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Nhlanhla and TK Nciza announce split after 15 years of marriage

"After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mafikizolo cancels show in Zim over xenophobic attacks in SA: 'We condemn the killings & violence'

Zim fans won't get to enjoy Mafikizolo perform.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini’s brother Khosini has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang gives 40 cases of champopo for Somizi’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans not impressed by Babsie on Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi stands by his daughter after 'Lebo Mathosa' role hate TshisaLIVE
  5. Priddy Ugly and Bontle spill tea on their wedding plans TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X