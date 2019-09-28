WATCH | Here's how Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son, Nkule, dripped at his matric farewell

Just months after nearly shutting down the internet with his matric farewell proposal, Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son, Nkule, caused flames when he rocked up at the event in a Rolls-Royce, wearing a designer suit and Louis V shoes.

Nkule is living his best life and his mama posted a string of videos of him looking like a king before the event.

Nkule also gave us a glimpse of his gorgeous date, who was wearing a beautiful orange summer dress and gold heels.