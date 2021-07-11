SNAPS | Inside Phuti Khomo's snowy & luxurious birthday getaway in Lesotho

Former Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo has become the unofficial face of “soft life” as far as her fans are concerned and her latest luxurious birthday getaway in the snowy mountains of Lesotho cemented her position as the “queen” of soft life.

Phuti recently turned 37 and to celebrate the trip around the sun, the former beauty queen took her favourite girls with her on vacation where only the finer things in life were on offer.

The former Miss Teen SA and her squad, which consisted of her sister Jacquie Khomo and her friend and actress Uyanda Mbuli, crossed the border into Lesotho where they experienced true winter in mountainous and snowy country.

The women enjoyed skiing and other fun activities at Afriski Mountain Resort; along with good food, drinks and company.

The trio looked like they had the time of their lives and they sure looked stunning in the snaps that they shared. Fans were obvs going through a collective SBWL moment but if the comment section on Instagram is anything to go by, they sure do love the soft life for Phuti and her squad.

Check out the snaps below. Looks like fun!