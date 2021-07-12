TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda says she 'likes' trending whenever Kelly Rowland posts a snap

'I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid,' says Anele on her Kelly Rowland past

12 July 2021 - 16:00 By DEEPIKA NAIDOO
Anele Mdoda has revealed that after all the years of the supposed 'Kelly Rowland' hate, she digs the American singer's tracks.
Media personality Anele Mdoda has once again defended her long-standing opinion that former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland is “not prettier than Beyoncé”, but she's revealed that she likes the attention from the fans as it brings home the bacon. 

It seems radio presenter Anele will not live down saying that Kelly doesn't look good without makeup back in 2019, if SA has anything to do with it.

Anele trended again at the weekend after Kelly posted a snap looking fine as hell on the net. A tweep then demanded Anele apologise for her comments so that she can stop topping the trending charts whenever the Coffee hitmaker updates her socials.

But having grown a thick skin from her long career in the entertainment industry, Anele has revealed that being dragged on Twitter is water off a duck's back for her.

In fact, she said that she likes to trend as it rakes in the cash. She doubled down on her thoughts on Kelly, staying firm about her thoughts on the US singer's beauty. 

More Twitter users came for Anele, ironically leading to Anele trending in SA. Wondering what she truly dislikes about Kelly so much that she makes these comments, Anele clarified that she actually like Kelly as an artist, but doesn't feel that she is “prettier”. 

“I actually dig her. Was running to her jam Work just the other day. Remember it, what a jam! It is simply my opinion that one is prettier wethu and naturally South Africans love anything that makes them feel like they are abusing someone else. They must carry on, we chose fame,” she tweeted.

Some user's came for the 947 host, asking Anele to consider her own looks before making her comments, with someone even asking if the host herself is beautiful.

But Anele said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and everyone has a right to an opinion.

“Well that would be your opinion, which you are allowed. Me standing for my right to have my opinion does not infringe on yours. Have yours my angel ... so many languages have phrases that highlight this. Amehlo aka phakelani ... beauty is in the eye of the beholder and so on ..." said Anele.

