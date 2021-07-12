Anele Mdoda says she 'likes' trending whenever Kelly Rowland posts a snap

Media personality Anele Mdoda has once again defended her long-standing opinion that former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland is “not prettier than Beyoncé”, but she's revealed that she likes the attention from the fans as it brings home the bacon.

It seems radio presenter Anele will not live down saying that Kelly doesn't look good without makeup back in 2019, if SA has anything to do with it.

Anele trended again at the weekend after Kelly posted a snap looking fine as hell on the net. A tweep then demanded Anele apologise for her comments so that she can stop topping the trending charts whenever the Coffee hitmaker updates her socials.

But having grown a thick skin from her long career in the entertainment industry, Anele has revealed that being dragged on Twitter is water off a duck's back for her.

In fact, she said that she likes to trend as it rakes in the cash. She doubled down on her thoughts on Kelly, staying firm about her thoughts on the US singer's beauty.