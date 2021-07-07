Anele Mdoda hits back at NSFAS: 'These kids are starving'

Media personality Anele Mdoda has raised issue with how the government is dealing with students, calling out the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for allegedly letting students starve.

Taking to Twitter with cutting statements, the radio host said students are struggling due to NSFAS allegedly not providing for them, as ongoing complaints about the scheme continue to be expressed across the country.

“These kids that are starving because of NSFAS will make it and become huge deals in the world. Then watch our government claim them when all they did was place obstacles in their way,” said Anele.

She said it's disappointing to see students being treated this way.

“You guys are a disappointment shame. A let down. It's heart breaking to see,” she wrote.