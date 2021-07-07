TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda hits back at NSFAS: 'These kids are starving'

07 July 2021 - 14:00
Anele Mdoda has come for the government's handling of issues concerning students across Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/Anele

Media personality Anele Mdoda has raised issue with how the government is dealing with students, calling out the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for allegedly letting students starve.

Taking to Twitter with cutting statements, the radio host said students are struggling due to NSFAS allegedly not providing for them, as ongoing complaints about the scheme continue to be expressed across the country.

“These kids that are starving because of NSFAS will make it and become huge deals in the world. Then watch our government claim them when all they did was place obstacles in their way,” said Anele.

She said it's disappointing to see students being treated this way.

“You guys are a disappointment shame. A let down. It's heart breaking to see,” she wrote.

Anele's followers shared their thoughts on the ongoing issues plaguing students across SA.

See some of the tweets below:

This isn't the first time Anele has come for the student funding scheme.

Earlier this year, the star shared with fans that she was troubled by her DMs being filled with students asking for help dealing with their problems with the financial aid scheme.

“Guys what is going on with NSFAS? So many students messaging to say they have been hungry for a week now and some even longer. It's madness, life is already tough for them. What is going on and when is it going to be sorted,” said Anele. 

