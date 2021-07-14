Mihlali Ndamase apologises for ‘irresponsible’ tweet about looting

After being dragged by people on Twitter, media personality Mihlali Ndamase has retracted her statement and apologised for being insensitive.

Amid tragic looting and unrest following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, many celebrities have used their social media platforms to speak out against the mayhem.

YouTuber Mihlali took to Twitter on Tuesday and jokingly made light of the looting. She asked her followers when looting would occur at her favourite car brand’s shop.

“When are we looting Merc?” she wrote, in a now deleted tweet.