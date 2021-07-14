TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase apologises for ‘irresponsible’ tweet about looting

‘This is a lesson learnt’

14 July 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Mihlali retracts her statement after being dragged by tweeps.
Mihlali retracts her statement after being dragged by tweeps.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

After being dragged by people on Twitter, media personality Mihlali Ndamase has retracted her statement and apologised for being insensitive.

Amid tragic looting and unrest following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, many celebrities have used their social media platforms to speak out against the mayhem.

YouTuber Mihlali took to Twitter on Tuesday and jokingly made light of the looting. She asked her followers when looting would occur at her favourite car brand’s shop.

“When are we looting Merc?” she wrote, in a now deleted tweet.

Mihlali Ndamase's deleted Twitter post about Mercedes Benz.
Mihlali Ndamase's deleted Twitter post about Mercedes Benz.
Image: Twitter/Mihlali Ndamase

The tweet quickly had tweeps flooding her timeline, dragging her for not being conscious of the timing of her 'bad joke'.

After deleting the post, Mihlali said that she was not trying to be insensitive, adding that she did not consider the harm it could create.

“With immediate retraction, I’d like to apologise on the tweet I published earlier. I jokingly put that out without considering the harm it may cause given my position. The intent wasn’t to be insensitive.” she wrote.

In her apology the YouTuber reassured her fans that she had learnt her lesson.

“Mercedes-Benz is one of my favourite car brands, I adore them, hence the joke. Of course I wouldn’t wish that on any business or person. This is a lesson learnt and once again, I sincerely apologise.”

Ntando Duma apologises after coming under fire for parking in a space for those with disabilities

Ntando has apologised after receiving backlash online.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Happy lockdown’ tweet gets Pearl Thusi dragged & here’s what she had to say about it

"I didn’t come here for a fight or to be called names. I won’t be baited any more. Cancel me. Make me fall. It’s all the same to me," said Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Vuyo Ngcukana calls out SA men: They're more concerned about tweeting for clout than moisturising

"Amajita will guzzle bottles of Hennessy on the weekend but rotate three pairs of underpants the whole year, imagine," said Vuyo.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thuli Phongolo slams Duduzane Zuma’s family: ‘Zumas are out of hand’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomcebo says she hasn't received 'a cent' from 'Jerusalema' as Master KG ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Ntando Duma reflects on her journey after exiting 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi makes Trevor Noah trend for not saying anything as SA 'burns' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Phuti Khomo's snowy & luxurious birthday getaway in Lesotho TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked