WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir shares rendition of 'Mangisondele Nkosi Yam' amid unrest and looting

The song comes after looting and violence broke out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend after days of protests in KZN linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The unrest has seen malls and shopping centres damaged and Covid-19 vaccination sites shut.

Earlier this year, the choir released a song titled Jaba Jaba to help encourage and motivate South Africans to take their Covid-19 shots.

“We believe that the vaccines are a very important part of the fight against Covid-19 and we just wanted to use out platform to encourage as many people as possible to not only get the jab but to also feel safe when doing so,” conductor and composer Ralf Schmitt said.

“The virus has not only killed what I believe is 45,000 South Africans and so many more have been sick ... and many have lost loved ones, this has had a devastating impact on the distribution of young people's lives and education, not to mention the number of people who've lost their jobs.”