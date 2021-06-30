‘I want to create sound that resonates’: Ndlovu choristers enrol at US college to study music

For Ralf Schmitt, the Ndlovu Youth Choir director, the success of the choir would be meaningless if it did not lead to worthwhile change for the singers, and it is for this reason he has formed a partnership with Berklee College in the US to have four of his choristers enrolled to study music.

“We wanted to partner with Berklee College of Music because it is the world’s best college in terms of contemporary music. We always believe that if we are going to do something it must be world-class,” Schmitt said.

“We want world-class education for our children so we started the partnership by enrolling four of our students for a Berklee online programme. They do a module per semester. They will do two semesters.”

Two singers are studying song writing, one is doing business music and music management and another is studying live recording and mixing. Their classes started on Monday.