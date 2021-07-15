Nelisiwe Sibiya talks about hardships she experienced before stardom

Talking to TshisaLIVE, the actress said that it was important for her to share unfiltered stories about her journey to stardom so that people can be inspired and not pressured by social media.

“I chose a long time ago that I will not post anything that will make others feel less than who they are because social media plays a huge role in people's lives. It's hard times for people and we can see that people are going overseas when there's people who can’t even receive a R350 grant,” she says.

The Durban Gen actress further told her story about how she went from being a promoter for new juices, fragrances and chocolates on the market at Glen Mall to where she is today.

“I used to work as a promoter because I had to save money to take myself to school,” she said.

Nelisiwe revealed that because she had to travel from Duduza, in Joburg's East Rand, to Glen Mall every morning she caught a lift from a friend in the early hours of the morning to get to work, which would lead to her sleeping in the bathrooms.

“I'd have to go and sleep in the bathroom before I'd start working. That happened for six months and no-one knew. There was another woman who used to work in the bathrooms who eventually started leaving a blanket for me ... I wish she could see me now,” she recalls.

Nelisiwe added that it took sickness for her family to know the truth about her situation. “It was a secret, in fact I only told my family after I stopped sleeping in the bathrooms because ... when I started getting sick I realised it was because I was sleeping in the bathroom.”