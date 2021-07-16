WATCH | Emotions run high at actress Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana's funeral

Family, friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects to actress Nokuzola Mlengana, best known for her role as “Sis Ouma” on the hit SABC1 drama Skeem Saam.

The actress died earlier this week after succumbing to pneumonia.

Her funeral service was held on Friday in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. Due to Covid-19 regulations, attendance was limited and the family encouraged people to join them to say their goodbyes via YouTube live stream.

Speaking along with many of her other loved ones and siblings, daughter Nonzaliseko Toni gave a teary speech about Nokuzola being her best friend and said she admired her hard work during her lifetime.

“It is unbelievable to put death and Nokuzola in the same sentence. She was a single parent but strived for her children to have the best of everything. Oh but she was so strict and instilled good values and discipline in us. My mother was street smart, she was a hustler, she took every opportunity that came her way.

“She became my best friend and go-to person for everything. I will miss our talks every morning. She never failed to call me every day,” said her daughter.

Representing the Skeem Saam family, actor Tshepo Senatle (who plays Koloi, Sis Ouma's stepson) felt that he had lost a mother through it all and noted her down-to-earth personality with a touching moment.

“From the Skeem Saam family, it couldn't hurt more. The number of stories we used to tell, from a mother and son point of view, it will no longer be the same. I met Sis Ouma for the first time at work. And, the kind of person she was really interested me in so many ways.

“One of the best moments that triggered me, understanding the kind of person she was. Sis Ouma had a car that was 3 years old but it never reached over 6000km. She would go about the streets of Gauteng in a taxi. She was a very down-to-earth person,” said Tshepo.

