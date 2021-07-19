LISTEN | Thandi Make chats about landing a major role on 'Judas Kiss'

Thandi Make is set to be the next big thing in the entertainment industry and she's ready for everything that comes with it.

After high school, the actress says that she took a gap year to find out what she wanted, and now that she's figured it out she wants to show everyone that she's got what it takes to become a household name.

“I studied acting at City Varsity, and that’s where I fell in love with acting because before that I was only focusing on modelling ... I’ve always just strived to become the best actress that I can be ... I’ve bettered my craft.” she told TshisaLIVE.

Here is what she had to say: