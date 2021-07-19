WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir shares rendition of ‘Asimbonanga’ to commemorate Mandela Day

In the spirit of Ubuntu and to commemorate late former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their rendition of Johnny Clegg and Savuka’s Asimbonanga.

On Sunday the choir shared with fans their rendition of the 1987 song to inspire many who took part in 67-minutes of activism to commemorate Mandela.

“Happy birthday Tata Nelson Mandela. May your unwavering spirit of Ubuntu continue to inspire our nation when we need it most,” wrote the choir.

They also quoted Mandela’s famous words about equality and compassion: “No-one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”