WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir shares rendition of ‘Asimbonanga’ to commemorate Mandela Day

19 July 2021 - 07:03
The Ndlovu Youth Choir shared a song filled with hope for the country. File photo.
Image: Corinna Tannian

In the spirit of Ubuntu and to commemorate late former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their rendition of Johnny Clegg and Savuka’s Asimbonanga. 

On Sunday the choir shared with fans their rendition of the 1987 song to inspire many who took part in 67-minutes of activism to commemorate Mandela. 

“Happy birthday Tata Nelson Mandela. May your unwavering spirit of Ubuntu continue to inspire our nation when we need it most,” wrote the choir. 

They also quoted Mandela’s famous words about equality and compassion: “No-one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

Happy Birthday Tata Nelson Mandela. May your unwavering spirit of Ubuntu continue to inspire our nation when we need it...

Posted by Ndlovu Youth Choir on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Since making the America’s Got Talent final in 2019, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world's most loved choirs. 

Their unique musical arrangements and vocals, combined with mesmerising choreography and infectious energy, have inspired millions across the globe.

Last week, amid the unrest and looting, the choir shared a video praying and singing for peace in SA.

The choir shared an emotionally charged rendition of Mangisondele Nkosi Yam (Let Me Be Nearer My Lord) on social media last week along with a prayer.

“We pray for peace in our beautiful land during these difficult times. God bless SA,” the choir captioned the video.

WATCH | This Ndlovu Youth Choir TikTok video will blow you away!

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of Mzansi's top Tik Tokers
3 days ago

'I want to create sound that resonates': Ndlovu choristers enrol at US college to study music

Two singers are studying song writing, one is doing business music and music management and another is studying live recording and mixing.
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir's Xhosa cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' will leave you deep in the feels

The choir brought a SA twist to the award-winning song.
1 month ago
