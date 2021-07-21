Shimza: ‘If your brand is strong, they’ll say you are getting tenders’

Congo Congo hitmaker Shimza has told fans focusing on building your brand can lead you to the haters showing their colours when success comes knocking.

The star has often battled claims that he owes his success to political connections, and took to social media this week to again address the rumours head-on.

“Bro, focus and build a brand! Too many bags out there for you if your brand is strong enough, trust me! They will be saying you even doing tenders that don’t exist baloyi ba,” he told fans.

While some agreed, others said he was doing “damage control” and knew deep down where his bread was buttered.

Shimza was at the centre of a social media storm earlier this year when his restaurant, The Hang Awt in Thembisa, was chosen as the venue for the minister of tourism’s cook-off with media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

The star was accused of “unethically benefiting” from his political connections to secure the deal.

He responded by labelling one of his critics as “toxic” and referring all questions to the department.

“Fix your heart brother, you are a very toxic human being. If it is answers you want, ask the department of tourism. They asked for a venue and we agreed, full stop. No amount of finger-pointing will make your statement true,” Shimza said.

He also addressed the claims of political connections in a tweet last year, telling a follower that many celebs don’t comment on politics because they will be accused of getting tenders.