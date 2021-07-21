TshisaLIVE

Solo's sweet birthday message to Dineo: 'A mere 24 hours of celebrating you is not nearly enough'

Happily married and still head over heels in love.

21 July 2021 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Dineo and Solo Langa are just so adorable.
Image: Via Instagram

There are some celebrity couples that just make us blush over their relationships. One of them, is Dineo Langa and Solo. 

In celebration of her 37th birthday, Solo took to Instagram on Tuesday penning a heartfelt message to his wife.

“Quite honestly, a mere 24 hours of celebrating you is not nearly enough. I could do it for an eternity. I've seen you plot over and conquer this earth time and time again. Unwavering in your principles and beliefs. Those lucky enough to be a part of your life count themselves lucky. I wish you all the blessings in the world,” he wrote.

Media personality Dineo responded to the post with gratitude.

“I'm honestly married to the most amazing person in the world.”

It's been nearly two years since the couple tied the knot and Dineo and Solo have become one of Mzansi's favourite A-list couples. 

Aside from their individual blossoming careers, together, the couple have launched various brands. From airing their nuptials on Mzansi Magic with #KwakhuleKwethu, to venturing into the fashion space with their clothing line, Port of LNG, and making their YouTube debut titled The Langa's

In April this year, when celebrating her husband's birthday, Dineo also shared heartwarming words to Solo.

“I love and adore you to no end. May you see God's light shine brighter upon your life. May the smiles you smile grow larger and more joyous. I am grateful to see your new horizons with you, my love,” she wrote.

