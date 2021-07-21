Solo's sweet birthday message to Dineo: 'A mere 24 hours of celebrating you is not nearly enough'

There are some celebrity couples that just make us blush over their relationships. One of them, is Dineo Langa and Solo.

In celebration of her 37th birthday, Solo took to Instagram on Tuesday penning a heartfelt message to his wife.

“Quite honestly, a mere 24 hours of celebrating you is not nearly enough. I could do it for an eternity. I've seen you plot over and conquer this earth time and time again. Unwavering in your principles and beliefs. Those lucky enough to be a part of your life count themselves lucky. I wish you all the blessings in the world,” he wrote.

Media personality Dineo responded to the post with gratitude.

“I'm honestly married to the most amazing person in the world.”