‘Jersusalema’ made the playlist at Kulture’s fab princess-themed party

Rappers Cardi B and Offset recently celebrated Kulture Kiari Cephus’s third birthday, and their star daugther’s party was all about their princess.

Taking to Instagram, the Up hitmaker showed off Kulture’s sweet birthday bash. The little celeb had a princess-themed party and looked absolutely cute in a puffy pink dress. The theme was complete with a pumpkin carriage with pink, white and purple balloons.

The Disney princess-inspired bash also featured performances from whimsical princesses of a royal standard. Even momma Cardi B was seen in a pink princess dress.

There were good vibes all around and partygoers can be seen dancing to SA’s smash hit Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

Migos rapper and daddy Offset took to social media to wish his baby girl the best on another trip around the sun and noted how quickly she is growing up.

“Happy birthday Kulture, my baby girl turning big three. OMG too fast! You have so much character and joy about yourself. We always have a ball and you love your daddy and daddy loves you too,” said Offset.

Check out the snaps below: