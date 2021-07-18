'Skeem Saam' stars Mmapitsi & Lizzy are BFFs in real life and fans love to see it!

Almost like their on-screen characters, Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi and Amanda Manku are best friends in real life and when Amanda expressed just how much they love each other, fans couldn't help but melt.

Mogau and Amanda, who play Mmapitsi and Lizzy in the SABC1 soapie, are inseparable and Amanda's beautifully written happy birthday post for Mogau let fans into just how much the besties have each others' backs.

When Mogau celebrated her birthday earlier this week, Amanda saw that as an opportunity to celebrate her and her essence as a person. Taking to her Instagram, Amanda gave fans a glimpse into their friendship.

“There are friends who become family, and then there are friends who become a part of you,” Amanda began.

“I met Mogau, many years ago (I don't remember when). She was a big fan of mine and couldn't believe she met me. Fast forward to 2021. I really don't know how we got here but one thing I know is that she's a part of me. Literally, knows everything about me, it's scary.”

Amanda said she and Mogau were so in sync that they could easily finish each others' sentences. Speaking to the kind of person Mogau is, Amanda said when her mother and grandmother passed away recently, Mogau was the first person she contacted.

“She was the first person I texted, when I was on my way to Limpopo after my mom and grandmother passed away. A couple of hours later, she joined me in Zebediela.”

The actress continued to sing Mogau's praises, saying she was one of the most selfless people she knew.

“Listen! I'll call Mogau and tell her I'm craving balsamic vinegar chips and sour sweets, and don't be mistaken, she will rock up with them. But besides all that, I appreciate her because we're so emotionally affixed, the heart to heart conversations we have are out of this world. Unfiltered. If there's one thing she instilled in me, is to be selfless. She's so selfless, without even trying, genuinely caring and loving,” Amanda said before continuing to wish her a happy birthday and a happier life going forward.

Read the full heartfelt post below: