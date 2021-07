'You will not be forgotten' - Tributes pour in for veteran actor Lieb Bester

Heartbroken fans have taken to social media to mourn the death of veteran actor and musician Lieb Bester.

According to Netwerk24, the star died on Wednesday at age 72, after a short battle with Covid-19.

Bester won the hearts of Mzansi with his roles in several productions, including Villa Rosa, Sterk Skemer, Stander, Soldier Soldier and Binnelanders.

Among those left heartbroken by Bester's death was singer and actor Steve Hofmeyr, who hailed Bester as one of his heroes.

“I hear with great sadness of Lieb Bester's death. He was my childhood hero and many of my dreams came true when I could later play opposite him,” Steve said.