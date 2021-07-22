TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo says the taxi industry needs an independent mediator

“People can’t be losing their lives based on such disagreements,” the actress said.

22 July 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Thuli Phongolo has weighed in on the taxi industry wars.
Actress Thuli Phongolo has weighed in on the taxi industry wars.
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Actress Thuli Phongolo has shared her opinion on what could be the potential solution to the issues being experienced by the taxi industry.

Celebrities have been using their platforms to shed light on social issues that plague the country. After the taxi violence that has erupted in the Western Cape, the actress took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying she was tired of seeing peoples lives being lost and that the warring taxi associations need an independent mediator.

“The taxi associates need an independent mediator that determines the strategy of rotating routes accordingly, yearly or twice a year so it’s fair.

“People can’t be losing their lives so casually based on such disagreements! It’s been carrying on for years now,” she wrote.

Thuli has been vocal recently about matters of national importance and she recently landed on the Twitter trends list when she weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's family “abusing” their power.

The actress was called out by several tweeps for her comments on the Zumas. However, she's made it clear that she will not censored.

Earlier this month, the actress said she would continue to speak on the things happening in the country whether people liked it or not.

“I don’t have any desire to have 'the good girl, keep your mouth shut' image, I stand for what’s right with reason. What’s happening in our country is heartbreaking and extremely detrimental to our livelihoods. It must be put to stop with immediate effect!” she wrote.

READ MORE

Amanda Black on lack of service delivery in SA: ‘They just don’t want to’

Amanda Black shared her opinion about service delivery, saying government was "deceiving the country" by making it seem like it is hard to deliver.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It’s so hard to watch the country burn' — DJ Black Coffee asks president to do more

"Being an artist today when you speak of socio economic & political issues you are often told to stick to your job," said Black Coffee.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Here’s what DJ Black Coffee said to CNN about SA 'burning'

In a recent interview with CNN, DJ Black Coffee said that if the government wants to see changes, they should give more opportunities to local ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize denies claims she was in 'cahoots' with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu TshisaLIVE
  2. Reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane opens up about life after 'RHOD' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Rhythm City's' Kealeboga Masango reveals her relationship status TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I speak wealth, wisdom and power to take over the world’ — Ayanda Ncwane's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’