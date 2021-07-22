Thuli Phongolo says the taxi industry needs an independent mediator

Actress Thuli Phongolo has shared her opinion on what could be the potential solution to the issues being experienced by the taxi industry.

Celebrities have been using their platforms to shed light on social issues that plague the country. After the taxi violence that has erupted in the Western Cape, the actress took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying she was tired of seeing peoples lives being lost and that the warring taxi associations need an independent mediator.

“The taxi associates need an independent mediator that determines the strategy of rotating routes accordingly, yearly or twice a year so it’s fair.

“People can’t be losing their lives so casually based on such disagreements! It’s been carrying on for years now,” she wrote.