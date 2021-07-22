Thuli Phongolo says the taxi industry needs an independent mediator
“People can’t be losing their lives based on such disagreements,” the actress said.
Actress Thuli Phongolo has shared her opinion on what could be the potential solution to the issues being experienced by the taxi industry.
Celebrities have been using their platforms to shed light on social issues that plague the country. After the taxi violence that has erupted in the Western Cape, the actress took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying she was tired of seeing peoples lives being lost and that the warring taxi associations need an independent mediator.
“The taxi associates need an independent mediator that determines the strategy of rotating routes accordingly, yearly or twice a year so it’s fair.
“People can’t be losing their lives so casually based on such disagreements! It’s been carrying on for years now,” she wrote.
Thuli has been vocal recently about matters of national importance and she recently landed on the Twitter trends list when she weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's family “abusing” their power.
The actress was called out by several tweeps for her comments on the Zumas. However, she's made it clear that she will not censored.
Earlier this month, the actress said she would continue to speak on the things happening in the country whether people liked it or not.
“I don’t have any desire to have 'the good girl, keep your mouth shut' image, I stand for what’s right with reason. What’s happening in our country is heartbreaking and extremely detrimental to our livelihoods. It must be put to stop with immediate effect!” she wrote.
