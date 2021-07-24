J’Something opens about up him and his family experiencing anxiety during recent events in SA
Following one of the most tense and emotionally draining weeks for South Africans, Mi Casa frontman J’Something has opened up about how he and his family have been anxiety-ridden, but he has hope things will get better,
Taking to his Instagram, J’Something revealed he was emotionally stretched by the events of the past week.
“I have no doubt every South African who follows me on this platform is feeling emotionally stretched beyond words.”
The musician said part of the fear he and his wife experienced over the past week of mayhem in Mzansi has been because his father-in-law is a police officer.
“As a family we have been filled with anxiety and fear as we checked in daily with my wife’s father, who is in the police force in Hillbrow. We salute him and his team for the work they have done in recent days to restore peace as they continue to place their lives at risk for this incredible country of ours.”
Offering his opinions on the riots and looting, the Mamela hit maker said he didn’t have any t solutions and he understood the issues are layered. He said while some actions were understandable, others were simply unjustifiable.
“I don’t have solutions to it all. There are layers. Some of it completely unjustifiable and other things understandable.”
Moving in the same train of thought as people cleaning up the ruins that remain where malls and other businesses once stood, the singer encouraged people to give what they can to organisations committed to positively contributing to the lives of South Africans.
J’Something specifically mentioned the organisation founded by rugby world champion Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel.
“I just wanted to direct you to an organisation that I believe will help you make an impact and feed people who are in need, the Kolisi Foundation. I understand there are many ways we can make an impact with regards to all that is currently going on and if you can, please drop your suggestions in the comments so we can bring light to them. Sending you all love and light. My encouragement to you this time is that you are the love and light this world needs. You are part of the solution. Don’t allow anyone to steal your optimism,” he said.
The Kolisi Foundation has been at the forefront of providing relief for communities affected by the riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the past week.
The two provinces have seen high levels of public unrest that started in KwaZulu-Natal when supporters of former president Jacob Zuma demanded his release from the Estcourt prison where he is serving his 15-month sentence.
On Saturday President Cyril Ramaphosa said at least 161 shopping centres and malls were destroyed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, leaving communities with nowhere to buy food and other essential items.
The Kolisi Foundation partnered with charities in communities to help those hardest hit by the destruction and violence.