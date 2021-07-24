J’Something opens about up him and his family experiencing anxiety during recent events in SA

Following one of the most tense and emotionally draining weeks for South Africans, Mi Casa frontman J’Something has opened up about how he and his family have been anxiety-ridden, but he has hope things will get better,

Taking to his Instagram, J’Something revealed he was emotionally stretched by the events of the past week.

“I have no doubt every South African who follows me on this platform is feeling emotionally stretched beyond words.”

The musician said part of the fear he and his wife experienced over the past week of mayhem in Mzansi has been because his father-in-law is a police officer.

“As a family we have been filled with anxiety and fear as we checked in daily with my wife’s father, who is in the police force in Hillbrow. We salute him and his team for the work they have done in recent days to restore peace as they continue to place their lives at risk for this incredible country of ours.”

Offering his opinions on the riots and looting, the Mamela hit maker said he didn’t have any t solutions and he understood the issues are layered. He said while some actions were understandable, others were simply unjustifiable.

“I don’t have solutions to it all. There are layers. Some of it completely unjustifiable and other things understandable.”