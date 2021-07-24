TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip

In a clip of Lasizwe's upcoming YouTube show, Zodwa can be heard saying she hates Zahara and later adding she's a “b*tch”

24 July 2021 - 08:00
Mzansi was shook after hearing about celebville's latest beef!
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu x Zahara

Twitter was in shambles after a video of socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu calling singer Zahara a profane name popped up on the TL on Wednesday.

The whole ordeal began after Lasizwe teased fans with a video from his upcoming, exclusive to YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth! The show, which is a spin on the party game “truth or dare”, was actually inspired by James Corden's show Spill Your Guts.

Even though he tried to avoid oversharing, Lasizwe admitted to TshisaLIVE that some of the secrets spilt on his show left him shook.

“I was shook half the time we shot this show. I just couldn't believe some of the things I was hearing — like Zodwa dropped files on Zahara, a huge exclusive. People will be shocked when they hear the full story,” said Lasizwe.

In a video teaser of the show released earlier this week,  Zodwa can be heard saying, “Zahara ... I hate her!”

Lasizwe follows up asking for the reason, to which Zodwa responds, “She's a b*tch”.

Watch the viral video clip below:

Considering that a teaser doesn't tell the whole story and that it may be edited to sell a certain narrative, fans will only know the real story and the context to Zodwa's comments once the show airs.

However, this has not stopped fans from weighing in the latest alleged beef to hit Mzansi celebville, as both Zahara and Zodwa topped the Twitter trending charts after that clip went viral.

Some felt that Zodwa was uncalled for in her comments, while others felt they should wait to hear the full story and from both sides. 

Check out the reactions below:

