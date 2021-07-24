Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip
In a clip of Lasizwe's upcoming YouTube show, Zodwa can be heard saying she hates Zahara and later adding she's a “b*tch”
Twitter was in shambles after a video of socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu calling singer Zahara a profane name popped up on the TL on Wednesday.
The whole ordeal began after Lasizwe teased fans with a video from his upcoming, exclusive to YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth! The show, which is a spin on the party game “truth or dare”, was actually inspired by James Corden's show Spill Your Guts.
Even though he tried to avoid oversharing, Lasizwe admitted to TshisaLIVE that some of the secrets spilt on his show left him shook.
“I was shook half the time we shot this show. I just couldn't believe some of the things I was hearing — like Zodwa dropped files on Zahara, a huge exclusive. People will be shocked when they hear the full story,” said Lasizwe.
In a video teaser of the show released earlier this week, Zodwa can be heard saying, “Zahara ... I hate her!”
Lasizwe follows up asking for the reason, to which Zodwa responds, “She's a b*tch”.
Watch the viral video clip below:
This is Drink or Tell the Truth! My NEW YouTube Show pic.twitter.com/dBx455BW3G— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) July 21, 2021
Considering that a teaser doesn't tell the whole story and that it may be edited to sell a certain narrative, fans will only know the real story and the context to Zodwa's comments once the show airs.
However, this has not stopped fans from weighing in the latest alleged beef to hit Mzansi celebville, as both Zahara and Zodwa topped the Twitter trending charts after that clip went viral.
Some felt that Zodwa was uncalled for in her comments, while others felt they should wait to hear the full story and from both sides.
Check out the reactions below:
Zodwa wabantu uhm Zahara is a What!!😶 pic.twitter.com/AlIx3AlGHq— Thubalethu Mabika (@ThubalethuMabi2) July 22, 2021
If Zodwa and Zahara are beefing. The one who doesn't wear underwear is wrong pic.twitter.com/u9kgQqSCap— ❤️NTOMB'KA'MJITA (@Ntombkamjita) July 21, 2021
i definitely want to know why zodwa hates zahara 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/R0ahJSlYar— 𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐎 🇿🇦 🇨🇩 (@LadoSoPeng) July 21, 2021
I can’t sleep. I need to know what Zahara did to Zodwa. 😭— To go is to see. (@_UthaandileM) July 21, 2021
The world is coming to an end, Zodwa Wabantu beefing with Zahara 😂🤣🤣🤣— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) July 21, 2021
