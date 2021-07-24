Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip

Twitter was in shambles after a video of socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu calling singer Zahara a profane name popped up on the TL on Wednesday.

The whole ordeal began after Lasizwe teased fans with a video from his upcoming, exclusive to YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth! The show, which is a spin on the party game “truth or dare”, was actually inspired by James Corden's show Spill Your Guts.

Even though he tried to avoid oversharing, Lasizwe admitted to TshisaLIVE that some of the secrets spilt on his show left him shook.

“I was shook half the time we shot this show. I just couldn't believe some of the things I was hearing — like Zodwa dropped files on Zahara, a huge exclusive. People will be shocked when they hear the full story,” said Lasizwe.

In a video teaser of the show released earlier this week, Zodwa can be heard saying, “Zahara ... I hate her!”

Lasizwe follows up asking for the reason, to which Zodwa responds, “She's a b*tch”.

Watch the viral video clip below: