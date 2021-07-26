TshisaLIVE

'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19

26 July 2021 - 10:00
Musa Mthombeni has tested positive for Covid-19 despite getting the jab earlier this year.
Musa Mthombeni has tested positive for Covid-19 despite getting the jab earlier this year.
Image: Instagram/ Musa Mthombeni

TV personality and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Vital Signs presenter had a headache and backache before receiving test results confirming he had contracted the virus.

I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms are very mild. A little headache here and there. Sore throat and that’s it really!” he tweeted on Sunday. 

Health professionals received their jabs under phase 1 of vaccinations in the Sisonke study. 

Attempts to get further comment from Musa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be added once received.

It is still unclear if vaccination against Covid-19 provides long term protection, but people who have been infected develop an immunity that protects them against reinfection, according to the health department

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it is possible to contract Covid-19 even after getting the jab. It is still unclear if vaccinated individuals can spread the virus.

Individuals may still be at risk of contracting Covid-19, though the disease will likely be milder in comparison to those who are unvaccinated. More evidence is required to confirm whether Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against asymptomatic or mild disease. Presently it remains unclear whether vaccinated individuals can still spread the disease to others, therefore caution is still required,” said the NICD. 

Many on social media sent Musa well wishes: 

WATCH | #BTS footage of Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie’s ‘post-lobola’ shoot is the cutest!

Musa and Liesl's love story is just beautiful to watch! #LoveToSeeIt
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

‘So proud of this man,’ Liesl Laurie celebrates Musa Mthombeni's new TV gig

"So proud of this man going out to work for his family!" Liesl said as she celebrated Musa's new TV gig
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story

" sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau pens letter to Lasizwe: I wouldn’t trade you for the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Zodwa Wabantu saying she 'hates' Zahara after viral clip TshisaLIVE
  5. J’Something opens about up him and his family experiencing anxiety during ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3