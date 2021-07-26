Boohle gets candid about how that Cassper Nyovest collabo changed her life

Following Cassper Nyovest's release of his now chart-topping single Siyathandana where he featured Boohle, many have been wondering who this new kid on the block is.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her rise to fame, Boohle — real name Buhle Manyathi — said that she had been sending the rapper direct messages on social media for as long as she can remember.

“I always tell people to keep sending the DMs, to keep calling and keep pushing because one day you’ll get there. With me and Cassper it also started in the DMs. I kept sending direct messages to him.” she says,

“I got a call asking for a studio session so when I got to the location I realised that it’s Cassper’s house. I was so honoured that he was the one who called me to come to the studio because he had a beat for me,” she adds.