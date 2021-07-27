Pearl Thusi, Thandiswa Mazwai weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to ‘gun-wielding citizens’

Media personality Pearl Thusi shared her opinion about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s capabilities along with many people who criticised the action, or lack thereof, by government after the looting and rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.

Star musician Thandiswa Mazwai took to Twitter to criticise the president for allegedly encouraging people to use firearms to protect themselves against people they believe to be a threat.

Thandiswa said she believed some attacks were racially motivated, and said the president’s actions have therefore demonstrated his lack of care for black people.

“The danger of letting ordinary citizens think they can wield guns against abantu under the guise of protecting ‘their’ neighbourhoods is unimaginable. Your president does not speak directly to this when white people and Indians do it in SA. It’s f&*@ing unreal to be umuntu in SA!”