Pearl Thusi, Thandiswa Mazwai weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to ‘gun-wielding citizens’

27 July 2021 - 13:00
Pearl Thusi has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly not caring about those who helped him come into power.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi shared her opinion about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s capabilities along with many people who criticised the action, or lack thereof, by government after the looting and rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month. 

Star musician Thandiswa Mazwai took to Twitter to criticise the president for allegedly encouraging people to use firearms to protect themselves against people they believe to be a threat.

Thandiswa said she believed some attacks were racially motivated, and said the president’s actions have therefore demonstrated his lack of care for black people.

“The danger of letting ordinary citizens think they can wield guns against abantu under the guise of protecting ‘their’ neighbourhoods is unimaginable. Your president does not speak directly to this when white people and Indians do it in SA. It’s f&*@ing unreal to be umuntu in SA!”

Pearl chimed in with her criticisms, saying the leader knows how to make money as a billionaire but doesn’t care about those who helped him to get to where he is today.

“Ramaphosa has every clue how to make money but forget loving the people who’ve made him wealthy and understanding how to deal with people, let alone running an entire country.”

She said people of the rainbow nation are bearing the brunt of his inadequate service to SA.

“His employees are paid by him . As a country we’re the ones paying for crap service,” she wrote.

This led to discussions among fans about the president, with some feeling Pearl’s criticisms were unfair on Ramaphosa while others elaborated on her sentiments.

Check them out:

The Queen Sono star isn’t afraid to get political on the TL, often sharing her thoughts on how the nation is being run, and how that, in turn, affects the entertainment industry.

In a recent spicy tweet, Pearl l aimed at sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethewa. 

Instead of congratulations and condolences from government officials filling up their mentions, the star wants to see real change and a difference for artists struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dear minister Nathi Mthethwa, I say this in the sincerest way: Artists are struggling. Can you assist with actual support or money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences?” 

