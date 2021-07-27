Tshepi Vundla slams trolls ‘obsessing’ about why JR ‘hasn’t married her’

This comes after JR’s interview with MacG on his latest episode of Podcast And Chill.

In the interview, Mac referred to Tshepi as his wife, but the producer quickly set the record straight by saying he was not yet married to the influencer.

“I need to clarify she is not my wife yet. I think it's very easy for guys to start dating someone for a couple of years and then start calling them their wife.”

MacG asked if he would be right to refer to their arrangement as “vat ’n sit” (cohabitation), to which JR answered: “Yeah, it’s vat ’n sit. It’s a loving relationship. You know what I mean? It’s a family.”

In a recent social media campaign for GH Mumm, Tshepi revealed she and her boyfriend had recently moved in together with their son.

“A new beginning. I recently celebrated moving house with my partner and my son,” she said.