Tshepi Vundla slams trolls ‘obsessing’ about why JR ‘hasn’t married her’
Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla wants trolls to keep their noses out of her romantic life.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the influencer said she was annoyed by the constant questions about her relationship with musician and entrepreneur JR.
“The weird obsession with me being married or not is rather annoying. Get off my d*ck,” she wrote.
The weird obsession with me being married or not is rather annoying. Get off my dick!— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) July 25, 2021
This comes after JR’s interview with MacG on his latest episode of Podcast And Chill.
In the interview, Mac referred to Tshepi as his wife, but the producer quickly set the record straight by saying he was not yet married to the influencer.
“I need to clarify she is not my wife yet. I think it's very easy for guys to start dating someone for a couple of years and then start calling them their wife.”
MacG asked if he would be right to refer to their arrangement as “vat ’n sit” (cohabitation), to which JR answered: “Yeah, it’s vat ’n sit. It’s a loving relationship. You know what I mean? It’s a family.”
In a recent social media campaign for GH Mumm, Tshepi revealed she and her boyfriend had recently moved in together with their son.
“A new beginning. I recently celebrated moving house with my partner and my son,” she said.
JR and Tshepi, who have a three-year-old son, are clearly happy in a loving relationship. The pair have been dating for a few years.
In a cute post in 2019, JR described his queen and mother of his child as “inspirational and amazing”.
Taking to Instagram JR revealed that Tshepi and his son were headed to school, and it was a proud moment for him.
“My two favourite people in the entire world are going to school this week. This might mean very little to some of you but it really means everything to me.”
JR described Tshepi as an inspiration not only to him, but to other young women around her.
“This move is such an inspirational one to me and to more women like yourself. It’s such a hard thing to do, but the decision is one I myself find very hard to do. You’re such an amazing mother, dedicated, and an angel with a big heart and an inspiration to me. I love you more every day for the sacrifices you continuously make. I’m actually surprised by how you do it.”