Toya Delazy says 'forcing' vaccines on people is a 'crime against humanity'

Musician Toya Delazy has cautioned against youth being “forced” to vaccinate, saying that placing limitations on what people who choose not to get the vaccine can do is a form of human rights violation.

The musician took to her Twitter to weigh in on the importance of being given a choice on whether to take the vaccine or not on Monday. This after she read articles about how places like France and the UK are reportedly debating making certain essential services such as education, voting or travelling “exclusive” to people who agree to get vaccinated.

Toya made her stance on vaccines clear and slammed the subtle manner in which “the powers that be” are treading on people's rights.

“This must be the first illness in world history where the majority unaffected by it are forced to comply as a minority or else lose the freedom to eat, dance, shout, travel, get educated or vote in society. You can't live basically.”

“Vaccines are personal, you take it to protect yourself not for others. I believe in freedom of choice first not forcing them on young people or else strip away their livelihoods. This is a crime against humanity. We, the 99% that survive are locked up like criminals,” Toya said.