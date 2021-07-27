Toya Delazy says 'forcing' vaccines on people is a 'crime against humanity'
“I believe in freedom of choice first, not FORCING them on young people or else strip away their livelihoods. This is a crime against humanity,” Toya said.
Musician Toya Delazy has cautioned against youth being “forced” to vaccinate, saying that placing limitations on what people who choose not to get the vaccine can do is a form of human rights violation.
The musician took to her Twitter to weigh in on the importance of being given a choice on whether to take the vaccine or not on Monday. This after she read articles about how places like France and the UK are reportedly debating making certain essential services such as education, voting or travelling “exclusive” to people who agree to get vaccinated.
Toya made her stance on vaccines clear and slammed the subtle manner in which “the powers that be” are treading on people's rights.
“This must be the first illness in world history where the majority unaffected by it are forced to comply as a minority or else lose the freedom to eat, dance, shout, travel, get educated or vote in society. You can't live basically.”
“Vaccines are personal, you take it to protect yourself not for others. I believe in freedom of choice first not forcing them on young people or else strip away their livelihoods. This is a crime against humanity. We, the 99% that survive are locked up like criminals,” Toya said.
When France announced that people can no longer vote, shop, party or gym, without the vaccine. I smelt that rat. So you not allowed to exist 🤔 is this vaccine oxygen or what?— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
Blatant crimes against humanity. Even apartheid was a dream for some & no one saw anything wrong it was justified but it doesn't mean it was right. Deny education now. Are yall seeing this 😳 https://t.co/JqDg9tq9L8
The debate about “vaccine passports” or a situation where proof of vaccination is required before a person can do one thing or the other, such as enter certain establishments, has arisen since the global pandemic of Covid-19 hit and the vaccination rollout began.
Toya made it clear that she believes “vaccine passports” infringe on human rights and that young people in particular should take a stand against them.
“Forcing the youth (99% survival) to vaccinate or else be denied basic human rights in society is breaking the laws of nature and free will. I call bullsh*t on the system. What you have done to us young people is unforgivable, you left us with nothing, stranded and unsupported.
“Humans have a right to live as they choose. No matter how expressional as long as they hurt none. Only those with wicked intentions force you to behave out of your natural state in 'hope' of a better life. It's reverse psychology,” Toya tweeted.
I was compliant until you took all my rights away. Now I have to fight for my survival 😤 it's on sight when it comes to my rights. Free the youth or face our wrath.— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
Speak out against crimes against Humanity, covid is not a excuse to remove the human right to self sustain 🙌 https://t.co/GaO1BK8q44— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
Everywhere you look human rights are being violated.— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
I WILL NOT BE GASLIT.
The systems in place right now are commiting a grevious crime against humanity. They have stripped the youth of all rights to free will & safety using Covid19. It's become a fight for everything that means anything now.— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
Yes I'm angry cause my back is against a wall of deception.
I think of my fellow beautiful Africans who in 2030 will be responsible for half the youth population on earth. Equip us & empower us, allow us to travel FREELY, to party, to dream without restriction, build our homes & play a part in shaping the society we live in. ❤— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
The other people really letting us down are grownfolks who are vulnerable & afraid of covid & using us young people as a scapegoat. YOU are complicit in the abuse of our human right to free will. If you guys took a bit more responsibility for your own health that would be nice.— AFRORAVE (@ToyaDelazy) July 26, 2021
Meanwhile in SA, vaccines have been the talk of the town on social media this week, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that people that are 18 years and older will soon be able to register for the vaccine.
Speaking to the nation, Ramaphosa said the country has enough doses of the vaccine to open the vaccine programme to all adults.
“We will now allow people between the ages of 18 and 34 to be vaccinated from Sep. 1, 2021. This will be in addition to the age groups that are currently eligible, which is everyone over 35 years of age,” he said.