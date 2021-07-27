TshisaLIVE

Toya Delazy says 'forcing' vaccines on people is a 'crime against humanity'

“I believe in freedom of choice first, not FORCING them on young people or else strip away their livelihoods. This is a crime against humanity,” Toya said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 July 2021 - 11:00
Toya Delazy says she'll fight for her human rights as "vaccine passports" increasingly look like a very real possibility worldwide.
Musician Toya Delazy has cautioned against youth being “forced” to vaccinate, saying that placing limitations on what people who choose not to get the vaccine can do is a form of human rights violation.

The musician took to her Twitter to weigh in on the importance of being given a choice on whether to take the vaccine or not on Monday. This after she read articles about how places like France and the UK are reportedly debating making certain essential services such as education, voting or travelling “exclusive” to people who agree to get vaccinated.

Toya made her stance on vaccines clear and slammed the subtle manner in which “the powers that be” are treading on people's rights.

This must be the first illness in world history where the majority unaffected by it are forced to comply as a minority or else lose the freedom to eat, dance, shout, travel, get educated or vote in society. You can't live basically.”

“Vaccines are personal, you take it to protect yourself not for others. I believe in freedom of choice first not forcing them on young people or else strip away their livelihoods. This is a crime against humanity. We, the 99% that survive are locked up like criminals,” Toya said.

The debate about “vaccine passports” or a situation where proof of vaccination is required before a person can do one thing or the other, such as enter certain establishments, has arisen since the global pandemic of Covid-19 hit and the vaccination rollout began.

Toya made it clear that she believes “vaccine passports” infringe on human rights and that young people in particular should take a stand against them.

“Forcing the youth (99% survival) to vaccinate or else be denied basic human rights in society is breaking the laws of nature and free will. I call bullsh*t on the system. What you have done to us young people is unforgivable, you left us with nothing, stranded and unsupported.

“Humans have a right to live as they choose. No matter how expressional as long as they hurt none. Only those with wicked intentions force you to behave out of your natural state in 'hope' of a better life. It's reverse psychology,” Toya tweeted.

Read the rest of her Twitter thread below:

Meanwhile in SA, vaccines have been the talk of the town on social media this week, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that people that are 18 years and older will soon be able to register for the vaccine.

Speaking to the nation, Ramaphosa said the country has enough doses of the vaccine to open the vaccine programme to all adults.

“We will now allow people between the ages of 18 and 34 to be vaccinated from Sep. 1, 2021. This will be in addition to the age groups that are currently eligible, which is everyone over 35 years of age,” he said.

