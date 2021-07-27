Zakes Bantwini wants to be minister of sports, arts and culture in SA

Bum Bum hitmaker Zakes Bantwini has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture.

Taking to Twitter recently to address the presidency, the star said that with the way things have gone in the entertainment industry since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, he believes that there was no leadership throughout and wants to be the change he sees for the future of the entertainment industry.

“I want to be minister of art and culture. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation.

“As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation,” he wrote.