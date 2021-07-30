Thandiswa Mazwai says racial tensions will remain if apartheid spatial planning is not addressed

Singer-songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai has criticised government's deployment of the army to find and reclaim goods — particularly groceries — looted during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.

The singer criticised what she believes is the irony of it all: that government was allegedly able to loot billions without being caught but deploys soldiers to retrieve stolen goods from people living in informal settlements.

“Also, the irony of a government looting billions of rand without a trace but being able to deploy forces to go get back a bag of Iwisa from a mkhukhu! I can’t stand this place!” she tweeted.