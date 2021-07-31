MoFlava gets Covid-19 for the second time, but grateful it is not ‘as bad’

Metro FM presenter MoFlava has revealed he contracted Covid-19 for the second time.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the radio personality said he received his results on Friday but was relieved he experienced mild symptoms this time as opposed to last October.

“Tested positive for Covid-19. Got my results on Friday. Second time since October last year. Experienced mild symptoms but I’m fine now. Grateful it never got as bad as it get for many people,” he wrote.