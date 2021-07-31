TshisaLIVE

MoFlava gets Covid-19 for the second time, but grateful it is not ‘as bad’

Radio DJ relieved to experience mild symptoms this time

31 July 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Mo Flava revealed he contracted Covid-19 for the second time.
Image: Mo Flava/ Instagram

Metro FM presenter MoFlava has revealed he contracted Covid-19 for the second time. 

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the radio personality said he received his results on Friday but was relieved he experienced mild symptoms this time as opposed to last October. 

“Tested positive for Covid-19. Got my results on Friday. Second time since October last year. Experienced mild symptoms but I’m fine now. Grateful it never got as bad as it get for many people,” he wrote. 

TshisaLIVE reached out to MoFlava for comment but did get a response at the time of publishing.

Responding to the news, fans, friends and media personalities flooded his post with comments wishing him a speedy recovery. 

Presenter and medical professional Musa Mthombeni also took to his timeline on Sunday to reveal he tested positive for the coronavirus after he felt ill.

My symptoms were a headache and back pain. Tingle in my throat was non-specific because of the change in weather,” he wrote. 

As an essential worker, Musa got his vaccination in February this year. In the same way he shared his journey after being vaccinated, he said he'll do the same after testing positive  for the virus.

“I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms are very mild. A little headache here, abs there. Sore throat and that’s it really! I’ll keep you updated about the journey. We pray for health,” he wrote.

Actress Florence Masebe 'emotional' as she finally gets her vaccination

"I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We're not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal."
1 week ago

TV host Pabi Moloi gets vaccinated — reveals her fear of needles

Pabi Moloi, along with many of Mzansi's most famous faces, have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
1 week ago

Leanne Dlamini says Covid-19 battle could have 'gone either way' for her asthmatic hubby

"I believe with all my heart that your prayers carried us through the past two weeks."
2 weeks ago
