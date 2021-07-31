MoFlava gets Covid-19 for the second time, but grateful it is not ‘as bad’
Radio DJ relieved to experience mild symptoms this time
Metro FM presenter MoFlava has revealed he contracted Covid-19 for the second time.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the radio personality said he received his results on Friday but was relieved he experienced mild symptoms this time as opposed to last October.
“Tested positive for Covid-19. Got my results on Friday. Second time since October last year. Experienced mild symptoms but I’m fine now. Grateful it never got as bad as it get for many people,” he wrote.
Tested positive for covid. Got my results on Friday. Second time since October last year. Experienced mild symptoms but I’m fine now. Grateful that it never got as bad as it get for many people.— #SuperFlava (@moflavadj) July 25, 2021
TshisaLIVE reached out to MoFlava for comment but did get a response at the time of publishing.
Responding to the news, fans, friends and media personalities flooded his post with comments wishing him a speedy recovery.
Wishing you a speedy and full recovery Mo. Hope you feel much better soon. Stay strong 🙏🏾— кнυтѕσ тнєℓє∂ι (@KhutsoTheledi) July 25, 2021
Presenter and medical professional Musa Mthombeni also took to his timeline on Sunday to reveal he tested positive for the coronavirus after he felt ill.
“My symptoms were a headache and back pain. Tingle in my throat was non-specific because of the change in weather,” he wrote.
Aaaah. It’s COVID. I knew something wasn’t right.— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 25, 2021
My symptoms were a headache and back pain. Tingle in my throat was non specific because of the change in Weather https://t.co/d6S2Nk6zXj
As an essential worker, Musa got his vaccination in February this year. In the same way he shared his journey after being vaccinated, he said he'll do the same after testing positive for the virus.
“I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms are very mild. A little headache here, abs there. Sore throat and that’s it really! I’ll keep you updated about the journey. We pray for health,” he wrote.
….. I’ll keep you updated about the journey. We pray for health 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1g3F2ElGEG— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) July 25, 2021