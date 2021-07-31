WATCH | ‘Skeem Saam’ star Makgofe Moagi shares witchcraft stories on IG

Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi recently ignited a conversation about witchcraft and its relation to traditional healers

While there’s an ancient debate around the existence of witchcraft, thousands of fans who tuned into Makgofe’s Instagram Live were not doubtful and tuned in to hear the actress and her guests Nqobile Ike Ntanzi and Tabisocial_rsa talk about the difference between ubumngoma/sangomas and witches.

The actress had her audience captivated as she shared stories from her village about the controversial topic. She relived some of her earlier experiences with witchcraft in Sekororo near Tzaneen, Limpopo where she spent some of her childhood years.

“When I was growing up I remember my late uncle in my village — there was that vigilantism thing where we are going after witches. I remember, my uncle picked me up and put me on his shoulders at night. Nine o’clock we are leaving our houses. I’m sure Master KG would attest to this if he was here.

“The house we went to was literally on a mountain. So you walk up the mountain a bit. A lady had the main house and she had rondavels. They were about three or four and when she saw the youth coming, she disappeared into the mountain. They found she had turtles. She had cats but obviously, the cats ran with her. We never discovered where she disappeared into.”

