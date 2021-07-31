WATCH | ‘Skeem Saam’ star Makgofe Moagi shares witchcraft stories on IG
Actress is no stranger to black magic and paranormal experiences in real life
Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi recently ignited a conversation about witchcraft and its relation to traditional healers
While there’s an ancient debate around the existence of witchcraft, thousands of fans who tuned into Makgofe’s Instagram Live were not doubtful and tuned in to hear the actress and her guests Nqobile Ike Ntanzi and Tabisocial_rsa talk about the difference between ubumngoma/sangomas and witches.
The actress had her audience captivated as she shared stories from her village about the controversial topic. She relived some of her earlier experiences with witchcraft in Sekororo near Tzaneen, Limpopo where she spent some of her childhood years.
“When I was growing up I remember my late uncle in my village — there was that vigilantism thing where we are going after witches. I remember, my uncle picked me up and put me on his shoulders at night. Nine o’clock we are leaving our houses. I’m sure Master KG would attest to this if he was here.
“The house we went to was literally on a mountain. So you walk up the mountain a bit. A lady had the main house and she had rondavels. They were about three or four and when she saw the youth coming, she disappeared into the mountain. They found she had turtles. She had cats but obviously, the cats ran with her. We never discovered where she disappeared into.”
Watch the video below:
This was not the first Instagram session the actress has hosted where she engaged with other people about black magic. Makgofe, who plays medium Charity on Skeem Saam, is no stranger to black magic and paranormal experiences in real life.
Last month, Makgofe hosted a similar session in which she discussed her personal experiences with witchcraft. She left many of her fans shook when she revealed a “friend” borrowed her skirt and put a spell on her.
The actress said she gave her friend the skirt and bizarre things started to happen to her a few week later. She said men couldn’t connect with her because her friend became her when she wore her skirt.
She revealed she realised she had been bewitched when a prophet pointed it out.
Watch that video here.