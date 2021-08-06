Lamiez Holworthy is ‘finally ready' to share her debut single with Mzansi

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has left Mzansi shocked over her new venture as a singer in the music space.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lamiez revealed she was releasing a song on Friday.

“I am finally ready to share my debut single with you all. It took me so long to release my own music for a number of reasons. Now I am finally ready to share my gratitude, who I am, my journey and all that is yet to come the best way I know how- through music. Thank you Drip Gogo and The Lowkeys for helping me put together such a special piece,” she wrote.