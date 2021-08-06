TshisaLIVE

Lamiez Holworthy is ‘finally ready' to share her debut single with Mzansi

06 August 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Lamiez Holworthy has branched out into recording music.
Image: Instagram/Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has left Mzansi shocked over her new venture as a singer in the music space.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lamiez revealed she was releasing a song on Friday.

“I am finally ready to share my debut single with you all. It took me so long to release my own music for a number of reasons. Now I am finally ready to share my gratitude, who I am, my journey and all that is yet to come the best way I know how- through music. Thank you Drip Gogo and The Lowkeys for helping me put together such a special piece,” she wrote. 

Lamiez is married to Khuli Chana.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Kuli reacted to her post yesterday.

The DJ has been in the music industry for a decade and got to play her first single, titled Sthokoze, on Thursday. 

Sthokoze will mark a new journey for the Pretoria born star whose DJ’ing career started over a decade ago and saw her become the resident DJ for Sun City Resort before joining the biggest music show in South Africa, Live Amp.

“It took me so long to release my own music for a number of reasons and now? Now I am finally ready to share my gratitude, who I am, my journey and all that is yet to come the best way I know how – through music,” expressed Lamiez Holworthy in a stement sent to TshisaLIVE.

“It was my mother who inspired me to pursue DJing as a career,” she told Sunday Times Lifestyle.

“I started DJing 10 years ago because my mom got retrenched so I couldn’t afford to further my studies. DJing was my mom’s idea. She could tell how frustrated I was to be stuck at home so she suggested I learn how to mix music to keep myself busy. Ten years later and I haven’t looked back.”

TshisaLIVE
