Lamiez Holworthy hits back at 'premature' death announcements
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has lashed out against people announcing deaths on social media without giving their loved ones some time to grieve.
With the Covid-19 death toll rising daily in SA, friends and family have been taking to apps like Facebook to announce the loss of those close to their hearts. With mourning in-person being risky, the bereaved have used social media to share their grief.
However, Lamiez has taken issue with how some of these announcements have transpired over the last couple of months.
With a heavy heart, the star took to the TL to lament the rising number of deaths. She also called out those who have been posting about people's deaths before the family have even had time to come to terms with their loss.
She said it was unfair and insensitive towards the family of the deceased to find out they had lost a family member through the internet.
“It’s that you guys see nothing wrong in posting about people’s deaths before their families make it official. Now you have friends and other family members finding out through social media. La swabisa shem,” tweeted Lamiez.
It’s the fact that you guys see nothing wrong in posting about people’s deaths before their families make it official.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) January 13, 2021
Now you have friends and other family members finding out through social media. La swabisa shem.
The star also went on to mourn all the lives that have been taken by Covid-19, and the affect that it has had on everyone.
“Just too many deaths lately - All so close to home. Pelo yaka e bohloko. Even social media is full of rip posts ... every day, someone loses a loved one, a child, a parent, a partner. My heart can’t take it any more,” she wrote.
Just too many deaths lately-All so close to home.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) January 13, 2021
Pelo yaka e bohloko.
Even social media is full of rip posts...
every day,someone loses a loved one,a child,a parent,a partner.
My heart can’t take it anymore.
The media personality's fans resonated with their fave.
Check out their responses below:
People are so invested in being the first to “break” the news💔— DON Binnz (@BinaBinnz) January 13, 2021
Just watch The Social Dilemma on Netflix you'll understand why.— PitbullAdvocate🐕 (@molefe_cedric) January 13, 2021
I will never understand the need to 'break the news' & not respect the family. Before they can even come to terms with it, they are getting a flood of calls to confirm if it's true & being asked what happened 😔💔 https://t.co/ci12Sv8Lzr— Dineo (@KhetsiweDineo) January 13, 2021
Social media made people forget about humanity 🤞 https://t.co/8Ysf6OzcSY— 💗 Kea 💞 (@Otylia_M) January 14, 2021
People think it makes no difference , ba tshwana le bao who ask the cause of death as if it will change everything. Ba ntena gore...😒— N E O Z A ❤💯 (@MaseteDineo) January 13, 2021