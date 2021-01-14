Lamiez Holworthy hits back at 'premature' death announcements

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has lashed out against people announcing deaths on social media without giving their loved ones some time to grieve.

With the Covid-19 death toll rising daily in SA, friends and family have been taking to apps like Facebook to announce the loss of those close to their hearts. With mourning in-person being risky, the bereaved have used social media to share their grief.

However, Lamiez has taken issue with how some of these announcements have transpired over the last couple of months.

With a heavy heart, the star took to the TL to lament the rising number of deaths. She also called out those who have been posting about people's deaths before the family have even had time to come to terms with their loss.

She said it was unfair and insensitive towards the family of the deceased to find out they had lost a family member through the internet.

“It’s that you guys see nothing wrong in posting about people’s deaths before their families make it official. Now you have friends and other family members finding out through social media. La swabisa shem,” tweeted Lamiez.