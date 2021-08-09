LISTEN | Ayanda Borotho talks GBV, creating 'Nqobile' & having it all as woman

Nqobile is her first gig behind the camera as the executive producer and while she's learning on the job, she's also aiming to make a mark and do justice to the story of not just Nqobile but every woman in SA, Africa and the world.

Outspoken and passionate about women and living in a society committed to being better, Ayanda says the drama was just God's way of enlarging the platform from which she can express her purpose.

“The idea was not birthed as in the concept itself has always been around. Nqobile was birthed. This is purpose for me. If you see the things that I write and post about, then you understand that this is an extension of who I am and what I advocate for.

“This is an extension of my purpose and bringing light, solutions, introspection and challenging society to think about and see these things in a different way ... all God has done is give us a bigger and different platform to do it on.”

Ayanda said the responsibility of telling the story in such a way that it was clear and relatable, with just enough entertainment value to grip an audience, was important to her and her team.