SNAPS | Inside the ‘welcoming Steve and wife Marjorie Harvey to SA’ party

Family Feud host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were recently seen wining and dining with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Lasizwe, Amanda du Pont and Ntando Kunene were some of the names spotted at an exclusive and private dinner hosted in honour of the Hollywood power couple.

The couple were “welcomed” to SA with an intimate party hosted by the Beryl Group, a Pan-African diversified investment company focused on strategic proprietary investments, according to their website.

“The Harvey’s private dinner. Such a pleasure meeting you. Thank you for sharing your inspirational journey with us and reminding us that the true magic lies right here in Africa. Thank you to my Beryl Group fam for the love and countless opportunities in spaces destined for elevation,” said Amanda.

“It was an honour and privilege to welcome the Harveys to our beautiful country. What an inspirational couple! May God bless the work of your hands,” said Ntando.