SNAPS | Inside the ‘welcoming Steve and wife Marjorie Harvey to SA’ party
Family Feud host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were recently seen wining and dining with some of the biggest names in entertainment.
Lasizwe, Amanda du Pont and Ntando Kunene were some of the names spotted at an exclusive and private dinner hosted in honour of the Hollywood power couple.
The couple were “welcomed” to SA with an intimate party hosted by the Beryl Group, a Pan-African diversified investment company focused on strategic proprietary investments, according to their website.
“The Harvey’s private dinner. Such a pleasure meeting you. Thank you for sharing your inspirational journey with us and reminding us that the true magic lies right here in Africa. Thank you to my Beryl Group fam for the love and countless opportunities in spaces destined for elevation,” said Amanda.
“It was an honour and privilege to welcome the Harveys to our beautiful country. What an inspirational couple! May God bless the work of your hands,” said Ntando.
Comedian Lasizwe shared a hilarious photo after Steve and Marjorie touched down in SA. In the snap, the social media personality said the Act like a lady, think like a man author reminded him of his own father.
“I got a call from my parents. They wanted to see their problematic son.
“Steve Harvey reminds me of my father. He would give the same look when I started going a bit gay,” captioned the star.
Earlier this year, the star had a hilarious moment with investigative journalist Devi Govender.
In a behind-the-scenes video of The Devi Show, the funny man can be seen jokingly flirting with the former Carte Blanche journalist.
The video was shared on Instagram on Monday and is from an interview the pair had in May when Steve was in the country to film a new season of Family Feud.
“If I keep looking at you, I’m going to say something else,” Steve can be heard saying.
“Say it!” replied Devi.
“You kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground,” Steve joked.