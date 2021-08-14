TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside the ‘welcoming Steve and wife Marjorie Harvey to SA’ party

14 August 2021 - 10:00
Lasizwe, Amanda du Pont and Ntando Kunene were some of the names who wined and dined with the Harveys.
Lasizwe, Amanda du Pont and Ntando Kunene were some of the names who wined and dined with the Harveys.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Family Feud host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were recently seen wining and dining with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Lasizwe, Amanda du Pont and Ntando Kunene were some of the names spotted at an exclusive and private dinner hosted in honour of the Hollywood power couple.

The couple were “welcomed” to SA with an intimate party hosted by the Beryl Group, a Pan-African diversified investment company focused on strategic proprietary investments, according to their website.

The Harvey’s private dinner. Such a pleasure meeting you. Thank you for sharing your inspirational journey with us and reminding us that the true magic lies right here in Africa. Thank you to my Beryl Group fam for the love and countless opportunities in spaces destined for elevation,” said Amanda. 

“It was an honour and privilege to welcome the Harveys to our beautiful country. What an inspirational couple! May God bless the work of your hands,” said Ntando.

Comedian Lasizwe shared a hilarious photo after Steve and Marjorie touched down in SA. In the snap, the social media personality said the Act like a lady, think like a man author reminded him of his own father.

“I got a call from my parents. They wanted to see their problematic son.

“Steve Harvey reminds me of my father. He would give the same look when I started going a bit gay,” captioned the star.

Earlier this year, the star had a hilarious moment with investigative journalist Devi  Govender.

In a behind-the-scenes video of The Devi Show, the funny man can be seen jokingly flirting with the former Carte Blanche journalist. 

The video was shared on Instagram on Monday and is from an interview the pair had in May when Steve was in the country to film a new season of Family Feud

“If I keep looking at you, I’m going to say something else,” Steve can be heard saying. 

“Say it!” replied Devi.

“You kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground,” Steve joked.

Pitso Mosimane: 'The biggest pain I got was when I lost my mom'

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about the pain he felt when he lost his mom, and how it helped motivate him to take life by the horns.
Sport
1 month ago

WATCH | LOL! Steve Harvey flirts with Devi Sankaree Govender

“Cause you kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground,” Steve ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Jay Z gave Kanye West a verse for his album 'Donda' and their fans are simply losing it!

Jay-Z dropped a verse for the fans on Kanye West's latest album 'Donda'.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Lingerie & bubbles! Inside Ayanda Ncwane's luxurious birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Khumalo-Gumede confirms 'pregnancy' after fans dub her IG post a 'stunt' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Killer Kau's heartbroken girlfriend compiles video of their cutest ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shook by realisation that there was more to Mpura than amapiano TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission