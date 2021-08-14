DJ Warras shares ‘lesson learnt’ from Thabo and Zodwa’s ‘situation’: Don’t just smash

DJ Warras has joined the hilarious conversation around one-night stands that popped up after Zodwa Wabantu openly shared her latest sexual escapade with Black Motion’s Thabo, saying the situation ought to teach bystanders to be careful and “not just smash”.

The DJ was one of hundreds of tweeps who engaged in a hilarious conversation around one-night stands and situationships.

The convo was ignited when Zodwa revealed, on Lasizwe’s spicy YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth, that she recently had no strings attached sex with Thabo. The pair landed on the Twitter trends list when Thabo confirmed he had slept with Zodwa.

Replying to Sizwe Dhlomo’s reaction to the trending topic, Warras joined in the laughter but added he hopes people have learnt a lesson or two from how everything unfolded.