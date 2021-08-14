DJ Warras shares ‘lesson learnt’ from Thabo and Zodwa’s ‘situation’: Don’t just smash
DJ Warras has joined the hilarious conversation around one-night stands that popped up after Zodwa Wabantu openly shared her latest sexual escapade with Black Motion’s Thabo, saying the situation ought to teach bystanders to be careful and “not just smash”.
The DJ was one of hundreds of tweeps who engaged in a hilarious conversation around one-night stands and situationships.
The convo was ignited when Zodwa revealed, on Lasizwe’s spicy YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth, that she recently had no strings attached sex with Thabo. The pair landed on the Twitter trends list when Thabo confirmed he had slept with Zodwa.
Replying to Sizwe Dhlomo’s reaction to the trending topic, Warras joined in the laughter but added he hopes people have learnt a lesson or two from how everything unfolded.
🤣🤣 it is what it is 🤷♂️ Eish. But what a way to be exposed 🤯 a lesson to everyone, I hope. https://t.co/ov1ahUDLFi— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) August 8, 2021
When asked what lessons there were to learn, the DJ elaborated.
“Don’t just smash. Always think. There is plenty of research that suggests human beings are actually happier in long term monogamous relationships. At the end of the day, your person is your person. You love them. And don’t want to hurt them. So behave in a way that assures you won’t.
“Don’t put yourself into situations and scenarios where you might make a mistake, fam. Because you will regret it. Just because you are quiet about something doesn’t mean the other person is or will be.”
Don’t put urself into situations and scenarios where u might make a mistake Fam. Because u will regret it. Just cos u are quiet about something - doesn’t mean the other person is or will be. https://t.co/UMCSuHFqSx— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) August 8, 2021
Of course he cares. But we shouldn’t judge. We should learn. Me I don’t judge him. I would rather we all learn from it. It’s his life and people love to see the spectacle, but at the end of the day, shit happens. People snitch. So be careful, and behave like someone’s watching. https://t.co/PplTXmaVKQ— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) August 8, 2021
In case you missed the whole thing, here’s a summary below.
Zodwa dropped a bomb when she said to Lasizwe: “A famous person I f*cked — I think three weeks back - was Thabo from Black Motion. Yeah, we had sex. It’s not a secret.”
Not zodwa exposing u Thabo Bathong 😭😭😹 that time he has a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/zfsjoXvBjo— Thlologelo (@Thlolo15March) August 7, 2021
Thabo hit back with what has become his famous phrase, saying: “Ke jele ke jele joe!”
Thabo's response concerning Zodwa's story🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3iqW8iC0wv— Bucky Boy (@JohnMcClain_) August 7, 2021
Thabo and Zodwa trended for hours because tweeps just couldn’t get over how Zodwa freely spoke about her sex escapades, and how Thabo didn’t bother playing hide and seek with the truth. The honesty was refreshing for most tweeps.
Here are some of the top reactions to the pair’s situationship:
It's Zodwa talking so freely about sex & Thabo confirming it, with a little bit of a banter.— Sam Beynon (Sammy) #BlackLivesMatter (@BeynonSammy) August 8, 2021
That's the spirit! After all, it's only natural (the act) & sibadala!
❤️
Thabo: Don't tell anyone...— Paul K Sefiti🇿🇦 (@PaulKruger95) August 6, 2021
.
Zodwa: pic.twitter.com/H4WXCBUsjZ
Someone else would’ve denied sleeping with Zodwa, they would’ve written big english words they can’t even pronounce, but Thabo are ke Jele ke jele, case closed what a great way to kill a scandal 🤣😂🔥— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) August 8, 2021