Big Hash takes legal action against his former record label

Rapper Big Hash says he is taking legal action against his former record label Innanetwav because he allegedly does not receive royalties for his music.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Hash posted a video revealing the news when he candidly opened up about the reason behind him not releasing any music in recent months after making a promise to his fans.

"I had to mentally prepared myself for this. I'm taking legal action against my former label Innanetwav. They basically lied to me, manipulated me and they stole from me. However, it has nothing to do with the artists at Innanetwav. This ass everything to do with the people who run Innanetwav," he said