Big Hash takes legal action against his former record label
‘They basically lied to me, manipulated me and stole from me’
Rapper Big Hash says he is taking legal action against his former record label Innanetwav because he allegedly does not receive royalties for his music.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Hash posted a video revealing the news when he candidly opened up about the reason behind him not releasing any music in recent months after making a promise to his fans.
"I had to mentally prepared myself for this. I'm taking legal action against my former label Innanetwav. They basically lied to me, manipulated me and they stole from me. However, it has nothing to do with the artists at Innanetwav. This ass everything to do with the people who run Innanetwav," he said
According to the rapper, he has not received any royalties from the label.
"I have not seen my royalties. I want to see this thing sorted out as soon as possible. This thing literally crippled me," he said.
Read the rest of the statement below:
Full statement here: https://t.co/kJjjyS2i2S pic.twitter.com/4SMyg3QDlg— THE BIG HASH. (@peacebeyondme) August 12, 2021
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a representative from Innanetwav, who preferred not to be named, said they were not in a position to put out a statement yet as they are being advised by their lawyers.
"We have been advised not to discuss the matter as it is sub judice. Things are with the lawyers. We don't make legal matters PR matters. Sooner or later the legal process will be concluded," he said.