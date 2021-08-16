TshisaLIVE

Big Hash takes legal action against his former record label

‘They basically lied to me, manipulated me and stole from me’

16 August 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Big Hash reveals why he left his former record label.
Image: Instagram/ Big Hash

Rapper Big Hash says he is taking legal action against his former record label Innanetwav because he allegedly does not receive royalties for his music.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Hash posted a video revealing the news when he candidly opened up about the reason behind him not releasing any music in recent months after making a promise to his fans.

"I had to mentally prepared myself for this. I'm taking legal action against my former label Innanetwav. They basically lied to me, manipulated me and they stole from me. However, it has nothing to do with the artists at Innanetwav. This ass everything to do with the people who run Innanetwav," he said

According to the rapper, he has not received any royalties from the label.

"I have not seen my royalties. I want to see this thing sorted out as soon as possible. This thing literally crippled me," he said.

Read the rest of the statement below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a representative from Innanetwav, who preferred not to be named, said they were not in a position to put out a statement yet as they are being advised by their lawyers. 

"We have been advised not to discuss the matter as it is sub judice. Things are with the lawyers. We don't make legal matters PR matters. Sooner or later the legal process will be concluded," he said.

Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album

The singer says she wants a sit-down TV interview with DJ Sbu where she can confront him about the money claims
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pearl Thusi threatens legal action against troll accusing her of spreading hatred towards Indians

Pearl Thusi has threatened to take legal action against a local twitter user for claiming the actress is spreading hatred towards Indian people in SA.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Moja Love responds to Lance Stehr's 'threat' to take legal action over 'Finding Bongani' episode

The channel says it gave Lance an opportunity to view the show before it aired so he can bring on the fight.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
