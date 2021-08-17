TshisaLIVE

RECORDED | Family & friends gather to bid farewell to Mpura at his funeral

17 August 2021 - 09:19

Family and friends of the late and much-loved amapiano musician Mongezi Stuurman, aka Mpura, will gather to give the star a worthy send-off on Tuesday.

Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including that of fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.

The star's family, friends and his closest have gathered to celebrate his life in Johannesburg and honour his star power at the funeral,  held at Protea South Hall, Soweto, Johannesburg.

The procession for the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker will depart for West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg at 11am. The large cemetery is the resting place of some of SA's biggest names in entertainment such as Johnny Clegg, Mandoza, and Akhumzi Jezile.

Attendance is limited in accordance with Covid-19 regulations. 

The young stars were killed in a head-on collision outside the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. Six people died while one was left fighting for their life in hospital. 

Mpura came up recently during the rise and takeover of the amapiano genre, having been part of great collabos that gave Mzansi hits such as Izolo.

MORE

DJ Maphorisa calls out 'opportunistic tributes' for amapiano artists who died in car accident

“Let’s not be desperate and be greedy; respect the boys please,” pleaded DJ Maphorisa.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and brother

Killer Kau’s uncle Remember Khumalo took to the podium to recall the deaths of the musician's mother and brother who also died in fatal car accidents.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lamiez Holworthy reminds tweeps 'car accidents can happen to any one of us'

"Because accidents are exactly that - accidents. It could happen to any one of us at any given time - unexpected and unintentional."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! #Cold front has Zodwa Wabantu calling for Thabo — saying 'I will never ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's friendship with their helper is the cutest! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in