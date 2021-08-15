Lamiez Holworthy reminds tweeps 'car accidents can happen to any one of us'
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has, in the wake of the fatal car crash that claimed the lives of amapiano artists Mpura, Killer Kau and three others, reminded tweeps about how unpredictability is the nature of car accidents.
The increased presence of #RestInPeace tweets on the TL has reminded people to count themselves lucky at the end of each day.
When a tweep posted her thoughts about how making it “home safe” was an underrated blessing, Lamiez Holworthy had an urge to remind people that death is unpredictable, even worse so when it's through a car accident.
The DJ reminded tweeps that no matter how careful one is on the road, one could never actively prevent death by a car accident because of the nature of how it usually occurs; it is unexpected.
“Leaving your house and getting back safely is such an underrated blessing,” said the tweep.
To which Lamiez replied, “Because accidents are exactly that - accidents. It could happen to any one of us at any given time - unexpected and unintentional.”
Because accidents are exactly that- accidents.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) August 10, 2021
It could happen to anyone of us at any given time-unexpected and unintentional. https://t.co/O1xnvD6pCP
The DJ often takes to the TL to express her thoughts and she recently joined many others who have slammed people who tweet insensitively for the sake of clout.
Lamiez asked people to learn to read the room and instead of being led by the need for retweets, always remember that ubuntu should be prioritised.
Lona babangwe Le shapa ke timing neh?! Anything for a few rts. Botho gone,forgotten- out the damn window.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) August 10, 2021
La Swabisa maan.
This is not the first time the DJ has urged people to be sensitive.
In January this year, the Metro FM DJ said she was appalled by tweeps who are OK with letting people find out about the death of their loved ones on social media.
“It’s the fact that you guys see nothing wrong in posting about people’s deaths before their families make it official. Now you have friends and other family members finding out through social media.”