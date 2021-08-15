Lamiez Holworthy reminds tweeps 'car accidents can happen to any one of us'

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has, in the wake of the fatal car crash that claimed the lives of amapiano artists Mpura, Killer Kau and three others, reminded tweeps about how unpredictability is the nature of car accidents.

The increased presence of #RestInPeace tweets on the TL has reminded people to count themselves lucky at the end of each day.

When a tweep posted her thoughts about how making it “home safe” was an underrated blessing, Lamiez Holworthy had an urge to remind people that death is unpredictable, even worse so when it's through a car accident.

The DJ reminded tweeps that no matter how careful one is on the road, one could never actively prevent death by a car accident because of the nature of how it usually occurs; it is unexpected.

“Leaving your house and getting back safely is such an underrated blessing,” said the tweep.

To which Lamiez replied, “Because accidents are exactly that - accidents. It could happen to any one of us at any given time - unexpected and unintentional.”