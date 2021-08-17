Would you pay R990 for Cassper's new takkies? Here's what you said

After Malema said he was giving 50 of his followers a pair of the takkies, tweeps started questioning whether they were worth the R990 price tag.

Cassper responded, saying they are comfortable and hella stylish.

“Get the 990s! Super super comfortable and super light. Like walking in socks,” he told one follower.

He also challenged anyone with reservations to go try them on at their nearest store.

“The comfort is amazing! If you don't trust me, go to any one of the 15 Drip stores and ask them to fit a pair of the 990s for free. Let me know how they feel on your foot and tell me if that's not value for money,” he said.

TshisaLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they would buy the shoes.

Half said they would need to see the quality before they part with their coins, while 41% said it was not expensive for a designer shoe and they would grab a pair.

9% cheekily said they would avoid it because they are AKA fans.