Would you pay R990 for Cassper's new takkies? Here's what you said

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 August 2021 - 10:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's shoe range was the talk of the town.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's shoe range had the internet on fire this week, after EFF leader Julius Malema promised free pairs to his followers on social media.

The star recently launched the RF990 range in several colours and punted it hard on the TL.

After Malema said he was giving 50 of his followers a pair of the takkies, tweeps started questioning whether they were worth the R990 price tag.

Cassper responded, saying they are comfortable and hella stylish.

“Get the 990s! Super super comfortable and super light. Like walking in socks,” he told one follower.

He also challenged anyone with reservations to go try them on at their nearest store.

The comfort is amazing! If you don't trust me, go to any one of the 15 Drip stores and ask them to fit a pair of the 990s for free. Let me know how they feel on your foot and tell me if that's not value for money,” he said.

TshisaLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they would buy the shoes.

Half said they would need to see the quality before they part with their coins, while 41% said it was not expensive for a designer shoe and they would grab a pair.

9% cheekily said they would avoid it because they are AKA fans.

On social media, fans weighed in on the design and cost.

 

