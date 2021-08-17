Would you pay R990 for Cassper's new takkies? Here's what you said
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's shoe range had the internet on fire this week, after EFF leader Julius Malema promised free pairs to his followers on social media.
The star recently launched the RF990 range in several colours and punted it hard on the TL.
🥺🔥 So Many Dope Colorways. #RF990 pic.twitter.com/Iv2LPHXiVE— Rethabile ❤ (@TheRichRakgadi) August 15, 2021
After Malema said he was giving 50 of his followers a pair of the takkies, tweeps started questioning whether they were worth the R990 price tag.
Cassper responded, saying they are comfortable and hella stylish.
“Get the 990s! Super super comfortable and super light. Like walking in socks,” he told one follower.
He also challenged anyone with reservations to go try them on at their nearest store.
“The comfort is amazing! If you don't trust me, go to any one of the 15 Drip stores and ask them to fit a pair of the 990s for free. Let me know how they feel on your foot and tell me if that's not value for money,” he said.
TshisaLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they would buy the shoes.
Half said they would need to see the quality before they part with their coins, while 41% said it was not expensive for a designer shoe and they would grab a pair.
9% cheekily said they would avoid it because they are AKA fans.
On social media, fans weighed in on the design and cost.
Ya'll can come at me that's okay, but Cassper's 990 ebifile. Okare ke Tommy ya go seba le dilaces. I mean with his sneaker game I am sure he can do better than that.— Black Stone🌈👭 (@Blaq_Ston) August 13, 2021
Shout out to Cassper & @DRIPFootWear with their new 990— Sir.Myles the Vaccinted 💉knight (@shady_myles) July 8, 2021
Major moves and looks fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6dAHB118wb
The lack of creativity and talent from Durban Gen writers and the designer of Cassper Nyovest 990 sneaker👟 pic.twitter.com/pwKZTiUuze— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) July 22, 2021
When your KOTA business can't make R990 but you outthere hating on Cassper's 990🚩🚩🚩🚩😂— Pleasure NY🐃 (@PleasureNyathii) July 27, 2021
#RF990— The Boy (@LSeepolle) August 15, 2021
Is it me or Cassper is kind of a hypocrite for coming out and saying Kanye Copied this and that but he straight up copied an alibaba shoe design and named it 990 like it’s some Yeezy edition?
Thought he’d be more creative but it’s just business to him💀💔
Cassper's shoe is The biggest Thing South Africa has ever had 🤭🥺— Witness khangwelo (@Witness_MK) July 28, 2021
His brand is Doing the most Bahaesho , Jealous Down 🥺❤️
#990 pic.twitter.com/HYH3DYWUdE
Say whatever u want mara Cassper is a hard worker go getter ...#990 pic.twitter.com/uWqCbPtBLd— Kabelo (@Kabelo_charli) August 5, 2021