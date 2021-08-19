J'Something is grateful for gigs & 'gift of time' that came with the pandemic

Everything J'Something has done throughout his career has been organic and true to his personal life as he's been following my passion, and he says his late father was a great influence on his love for cooking.

“I see so much of dad in me ... I'm so present that I'm thinking about the actual moment, and when I'm in that moment I start to think, what would my dad have said or felt watching me judging people's food on an international franchise. He saw the beginning of [me pursuing my love for food] but he never really got to witness it. He was so passionate about food and I guess that's what I've been able to build. I'm sure dad would be proud, so hopefully he's up there and he can see the show.”

J'Something and his wife, Cordelia, recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, and though he might miss performing on stage, he is glad to have been afforded more time to spend with his family and be present to celebrate milestones.

“One of the greatest gifts I've been given now is the time. I was so busy before Covid-19 and then all of a sudden I was home every day ... I made the most of what I do know and what I did have. Milestones are always great, the 10 years ... these are the things that we take a lot of pride in as a family. But also the simple things, like today I got to put my children to sleep,” he said.