Sello Maake Ka Ncube gushes over his 'bae': 'She's not perfect, but she's perfect for me'

20 August 2021 - 06:00
Sello Maake Ka Ncube has opened up about his romance.
Image: Gallo Images.

Actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube is smitten with his bae after reportedly finding love again.

The star has been linked with brand specialist Pearl Mpho Mbewe, and recently posted a snap of the two together, gushing over her.

“Most comfortable soul to rest my soul onto, she is not perfect but she is perfect for me.." he wrote. 

The star also took the opportunity to show his appreciation for the strong women in society. 

“Sometimes we are encouraged to keep them in the background, in this era you have to be naive to not appreciate their value! The women in our lives are a force!”

“I think she is so beautiful It's important to embrace your loved ones!” he wrote.

Sello was previously married to Palesa Mboweni.

Speaking to Sunday World earlier this year, a relative who did not wish to be named opened up about Sello's new relationship, saying that the actor is head over heels in love, and is content with the love of his life.

TshisaLIVE
