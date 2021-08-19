Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | New in cinemas; African comedy on Netflix; and win 'Paw Patrol' merchandise

This week we focus on Hugh Jackman in the new movie Reminiscence and share an interview with his co-star Rebecca Ferguson, while Paw Patrol's awesome voice cast and African comedy Quam’s Money are also highlighted

19 August 2021 - 15:13

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on YouTube.

Watch all episodes

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need

In this week’s episode we take a closer look at Hugh Jackman in the new movie release Reminiscence — in which he portrays scientist Nick Bannister who has discovered a way to relive your past. Using technology to find his lost lover, Jackman's role is anchored by two strong female characters played by Rebecca Ferguson and Thandi Newton.

The film's suspenseful twists and turns promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. We include an interview with Rebecca Ferguson as she speaks about her role and what it was like working with Hugh Jackman.

Spotlight also features the adorable family movie release, Paw Patrol, featuring a voice cast that includes Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin and Kim Kardashian.  The mayor of Adventure City is the villain of the movie and when he starts wreaking havoc, our cute little pups save the day. This is a great option for fans of all ages.

For the couch lovers there is a great West African movie release, Quam’s Money, on Netflix. In true Nollywood style it is filled with dramatic comedy and plot twists that centre on inheritance scams, revenge and more. Quam’s Money is one of the offerings from the West African Film Fund investment, which nurtures and develops African film makers and storytelling.

Presenter Collette Prince is dressed by Kalea Collective.

Win a Paw Patrol movie merchandise hamper

We are offering viewers a chance to win one of three Paw Patrol movie merchandise hampers.

To enter the draw, SMS the keyword SPOTLIGHT and your answer to 41742 before 12pm on August 25.

SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.

Question: Which actress voices the adorable Liberty in Paw Patrol?

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. 

WATCH RECENT EPISODES

SPOTLIGHT | Fearless females in film this Women’s Month: ‘Respect’; ‘Black Widow’ & more

This week we are still celebrating fabulous women in film, including Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’, and Jennifer Hudson and Mary J Blige in ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SPOTLIGHT | Fabulous females in cinemas to celebrate Women's Day; win more than R7,500 worth of prizes

This week women take leading roles in movies, including Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Lady Gaga, with SA’s Liesl Tommy directing the Aretha ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | Cinemas reopen; ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’; plus win exclusive merchandise

A wild new journey for Space Jam fans on the big screen offers fun for the whole family as the entire Looney Tunes line-up helps LeBron James battle ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | Win cash prizes; local TV premieres of ‘Reyka’ & ‘Devilsdorp’

This week: local TV series and movie titles to stream; behind the scenes of the ‘Reyka’ TV series; and the ‘Barakat’ cast gives colloquial language ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why isn't Miss SA representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant? Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  3. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  4. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Kruger Shalati brings back the golden age of train travel — with a twist Travel

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top