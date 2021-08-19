SPOTLIGHT | New in cinemas; African comedy on Netflix; and win 'Paw Patrol' merchandise

In this week’s episode we take a closer look at Hugh Jackman in the new movie release Reminiscence — in which he portrays scientist Nick Bannister who has discovered a way to relive your past. Using technology to find his lost lover, Jackman's role is anchored by two strong female characters played by Rebecca Ferguson and Thandi Newton.

The film's suspenseful twists and turns promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. We include an interview with Rebecca Ferguson as she speaks about her role and what it was like working with Hugh Jackman.

Spotlight also features the adorable family movie release, Paw Patrol, featuring a voice cast that includes Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin and Kim Kardashian. The mayor of Adventure City is the villain of the movie and when he starts wreaking havoc, our cute little pups save the day. This is a great option for fans of all ages.

For the couch lovers there is a great West African movie release, Quam’s Money, on Netflix. In true Nollywood style it is filled with dramatic comedy and plot twists that centre on inheritance scams, revenge and more. Quam’s Money is one of the offerings from the West African Film Fund investment, which nurtures and develops African film makers and storytelling.