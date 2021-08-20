'Super soft is a lifestyle' — AKA's latest song with Costa Titch has fans ready for summer vibes
Rapper AKA has dropped a spicy new track with Costa Titch, providing fans with an anthem for the soft life lovers as they wait in anticipation for the summer vibes.
AKA dropped the track for the megacy across the streaming platforms, to help quench their thirst for new music since his Bhovamania EP drop.
Super Soft seems to already have tongues wagging as the song has reminded fans of AKA's rapping glory. Like many other SA artists, AKA also used some amapiano samples on the beat, making room for Costa Titch's style of music.
The song gives AKA's take on people living the soft life, or a comfortable, luxurious life that requires little-to-no hard labour, often leaving fans in awe.
Costa and AKA can be heard harmoniously mixing their rap styles on Super Soft.
#SuperSoft 💚💜 https://t.co/lF1164zqxP pic.twitter.com/aog0rEXIeA— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 19, 2021
Many of the star's biggest fans took to Twitter to praise him and Costa for the track, already amped for the song to be the anthem of this year's upcoming summer.
“Super Soft drops at the right time, when everything about SA Hip Hop is missing from voice of reasoning to the dance floor!”
Check out the reactions below:
Super soft is a lifestyle🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/BAlm8d6Qat— De other twin (@NgozoSanca) August 17, 2021
Me on that new Costa Titch, AKA - Super Soft 🥶#MusicWithDME pic.twitter.com/kGMKAcdSOE— DME 🇳🇦 (@dme__363) August 20, 2021
Just heard the super soft song, yeah they finessed the hook but that aka verse😅 pic.twitter.com/wdACCibYDl— Lebzah👑 (@Lebzah_Lebuboo) August 19, 2021
-It's a laid back jam complemented by a golf course
flow
-The sample is nostalgic for some Kwaito vibes
-lyrical.. Mega is just moderate #SuperSoft #AKA pic.twitter.com/fSqrYIb9cN
SO SOFT !— IG cognac.smile (@VLADIUS_) August 20, 2021
SUPER SOFT !
TWINKLE- TWINKLE !
I BE FEELING LIKE A STAR !
007 JAMES BOND ! @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/IKTXXNbAWT
Though Mzansi is now jamming to the Mega's latest hit, his dispute with SABC over The Braai Show has been all the buzz as it continues to hog entertainment news headlines.
After it was announced that Cassper Nyovest would be taking over the show, AKA alleged that he was not made aware of the changes and has issued a cease and desist letter to the public broadcaster.
The letter reveals that the reason behind AKA not being the presenter of the second season of The Braai Show With AKA was due to “unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances”, which led Cake Media to seek a new presenter.
The lawyers' letters also disclosed that AKA is the “copyright owner” of the show and attempted to resolve the issue with MakhuduCom and Cake Media who were the executive producers.
The SABC said it had been made aware of the concerns raised by AKA and his legal team.
“The SABC can confirm receipt of the letter from AKA's legal team and we will deal with this matter accordingly,” the SABC's group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, told TshisaLIVE.
Cassper said he “delivered a service” and was paid for it, so he's sitting out the legal battles.