'Super soft is a lifestyle' — AKA's latest song with Costa Titch has fans ready for summer vibes

Rapper AKA has dropped a spicy new track with Costa Titch, providing fans with an anthem for the soft life lovers as they wait in anticipation for the summer vibes.

AKA dropped the track for the megacy across the streaming platforms, to help quench their thirst for new music since his Bhovamania EP drop.

Super Soft seems to already have tongues wagging as the song has reminded fans of AKA's rapping glory. Like many other SA artists, AKA also used some amapiano samples on the beat, making room for Costa Titch's style of music.

The song gives AKA's take on people living the soft life, or a comfortable, luxurious life that requires little-to-no hard labour, often leaving fans in awe.

Costa and AKA can be heard harmoniously mixing their rap styles on Super Soft.