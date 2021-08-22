LOL! Lasizwe hopes to find TikTok user who ‘submitted a BF application’
Lasizwe’s heart was fluttering this week after a TikTok user said he would sign up to date the star.
The Fake It ’Til You Make It star took to social media after discovering a TikTok user who had many kind words to say about the star.
In a bid to get Lasizwe to notice his feelings, the user posted a video saying he is very keen on dating Lasizwe because he is handsome. Though the TikTok user said he is a “ straight” man, he couldn’t help but gush about Lasizwe’s beauty and appeal.
Reacting to the potential bae application, the star twerked with a “hell yes” when he came across the video and asked fans to help him to locate the dashing young man in the video who has eyes for the star.
“Please help me find my new boyfriend,” said Lasizwe.
Watch here:
Please help me find my NEW boyfriend… pic.twitter.com/UZQGy5ipos— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) August 15, 2021
This led to much discussion about the star’s love life in the reply section, with many cheering the star for finding love again.
Check them out:
All hasn’t been dandy for the star’s love life.
Earlier this year, Lasizwe and fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster ride after his relationship announcement in February.
Though his fans were happy the star found love, things ended bitterly after Lasizwe caught his now ex-bae lying a few weeks into their relationship.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe revealed he had bought his bae a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropped him at the airport, only to bump into him later at a groove in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
“Imagine I bump into you at groove when I dropped you at the airport! What is that? I got to the hangout spot before he did and when he spotted me, he came to me and greeted me.
“He was shocked to find me there but tried by all means not to show he had been found at a place he wasn’t supposed to have been. All he was trying to do was to act normal.”