LOL! Lasizwe hopes to find TikTok user who ‘submitted a BF application’

Lasizwe’s heart was fluttering this week after a TikTok user said he would sign up to date the star.

The Fake It ’Til You Make It star took to social media after discovering a TikTok user who had many kind words to say about the star.

In a bid to get Lasizwe to notice his feelings, the user posted a video saying he is very keen on dating Lasizwe because he is handsome. Though the TikTok user said he is a “ straight” man, he couldn’t help but gush about Lasizwe’s beauty and appeal.

Reacting to the potential bae application, the star twerked with a “hell yes” when he came across the video and asked fans to help him to locate the dashing young man in the video who has eyes for the star.

“Please help me find my new boyfriend,” said Lasizwe.

Watch here: