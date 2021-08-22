WATCH | Master KG reveals he spent over R1m on his 'Shine Your Light' music video

Master KG recently revealed the figures behind his Shine Your Life music video featuring David Guetta and Akon.

Taking to Twitter Master KG said that the total cost to make the music video, shot in the Dominican Republic, was R1.1m.

“This year I shot my first most crazy expensive video Shine Your Light it cost R1.1m. Never thought it would happen because I'm used to R50k videos But I'm happy.” he wrote.

“It was shot in [the] Dominican Republic. The flights From SA to the accommodation and the production team in those countries are freaking expensive, and other things.”