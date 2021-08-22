TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Master KG reveals he spent over R1m on his 'Shine Your Light' music video

22 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Master KG reveals his 'Shine Your Light' music video that was shot in Dominican Republic cost R1.1 million.
Image: Instagram/ Master KG

Master KG recently revealed the figures behind his Shine Your Life music video featuring David Guetta and Akon.

Taking to Twitter Master KG said that the total cost to make the music video, shot in the Dominican Republic, was R1.1m.

This year I shot my first most crazy expensive video Shine Your Light it cost R1.1m. Never thought it would happen because I'm used to R50k videos But I'm happy.” he wrote.

“It was shot in [the] Dominican Republic. The flights From SA to the accommodation and the production team in those countries are freaking expensive, and other things.”

Take a look at the video and see for yourself if it was worth it.

Master KG has been making money moves since his hit single Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo became a global hit, and he's sharing his success with his fans.

He recently sent R1,000 to some of his fans on social media and had to clear the air about his bank balance.

Lol. Guys me giving out money doesn't really mean I have a lot of money. My bank balance might be on the same level as some of guys. It's just that I don't really mind sending my last R15k or whatever that I have to people just to see smile on their face” he wrote.

