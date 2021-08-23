MaMkhize pens note to brown skin girls: 'Never give them a chance to dim your light'

Businesswoman and reality TV Shauwn Mkhize has written an open letter to brown-skinned girls, reminding them to keep shining bright in a world that is often against them.

Taking to Instagram in an insightful and empowering post, the star told her followers she had a heartfelt message for black women who are making waves and killing it on a daily basis, just like herself.

The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star said she hopes to see black women shine bright and continue to show the world their excellence.

She reminded those reading that they shouldn't let others dim their light regardless of the obstacles in their way.

“Dear brown skin girl,

Remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!” wrote Shauwn Mkhize.

