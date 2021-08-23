MaMkhize pens note to brown skin girls: 'Never give them a chance to dim your light'
Shauwn also took Royal AM's recent loss with a pinch of salt, saying her team wasn't “off to a bad start”
Businesswoman and reality TV Shauwn Mkhize has written an open letter to brown-skinned girls, reminding them to keep shining bright in a world that is often against them.
Taking to Instagram in an insightful and empowering post, the star told her followers she had a heartfelt message for black women who are making waves and killing it on a daily basis, just like herself.
The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star said she hopes to see black women shine bright and continue to show the world their excellence.
She reminded those reading that they shouldn't let others dim their light regardless of the obstacles in their way.
“Dear brown skin girl,
Remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!” wrote Shauwn Mkhize.
Check out the post here:
Though the star knows the ins and outs of making a success of yourself in SA, her winning streak was cut short after her football team Royal AM lost to Swallows FC in their DStv premiership encounter at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
Just last week, Shauwn bought Bloemfontein Celtic's top flight status and relocated the club to Pietermaritzburg, before renaming it Royal AM.
TimesLIVE reported that Mkhize sold Royal AM’s GladAfrica Championship status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's (TTM) former owner Lawrence Mulaudzi in the same week.
Royal inherited almost the entire Celtic playing personnel and technical team led by John Maduka and captain Ndumiso Mabena.
After the loss, Shauwn took to Instagram, saying Sunday’s match was not the worst considering the abrupt changes in the team.
“For the team assembled in four days without a preseason, to hold one of the strongest teams [in the league] for 92 minutes, was not a bad start. Lack of concentration in the dying minutes has cost us one point, we will take it and learn from our mistakes,” she wrote.