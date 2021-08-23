SNAPS | Anele Mdoda stuns in nothing but beachwear on her Maldives vacay

Media personality Anele Mdoda is on vacation in the Maldives, living exclusively in bikinis and cozzies and etching her name on the wall of fame reserved for “soft life” queens only.

The 947 breakfast show host is taking advantage of the world slowly opening up again as more people vaccinate against Covid-19.

Anele must have received her jab and booked her flights.

She’s living her best life on the picturesque island and serving content her fans are living for.

Check out all her stunning snaps in beachwear: