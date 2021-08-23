TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Anele Mdoda stuns in nothing but beachwear on her Maldives vacay

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 August 2021 - 12:00
Anele Mdoda's Maldives vacation had fans going "SBWL".
Image: SUPPLIED

Media personality Anele Mdoda is on vacation in the Maldives, living exclusively in bikinis and cozzies and etching her name on the wall of fame reserved for “soft life” queens only.

The 947 breakfast show host is taking advantage of the world slowly opening up again as more people vaccinate against Covid-19. 

Anele must have received her jab and booked her flights.

She’s living her best life on the picturesque island and serving content her fans are living for.

Check out all her stunning snaps in beachwear:

Anele’s home away from home seems to be in one of those bungalows right in the middle of the ocean.

In addition to looking absolutely stunning as she sunbathes and eats colourful breakfasts off floating trays while swimming in infinity pools, Anele has taken full advantage of having sea creatures as neighbours and has taken a dive to spend hours of her vacation with sharks and turtles.

Check out some of the videos of her experiences that side:

Meanwhile, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has also checked in at the Maldives.

She is rocking a new hairstyle that has made it hard for her fans to look away.

How gorgeous is she?

