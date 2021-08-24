Ntsiki Mazwai 'attacks' Bonang's MCC empire: 'She's just the marketing gimmick'

Ntsiki Mazwai took a jab at Bonang Matheba's alcoholic beverage claiming — once again -that she does not own it.

The controversial poet and activist took to Twitter on Monday lambasting Bonang Matheba's BNG alcoholic beverage in a series of tweets.

“Believing Bonang owned the wine was like believing she owned Revlon... She is just the marketing gimmick to sell these products. Not the owner.” she wrote.

Ntsiki also went on to allege that every BNG supporter was merely supporting the “white man” behind the brand and not the media personality.

"... you're supporting the white man B works for ... The white man who pays her for her influencer role.” she wrote.

“This is not black excellence ... It's greed and selfishness.”