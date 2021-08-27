Nomzamo Mbatha joins in the fight to help Afghanistan - 'It can seem easy for the world to turn a blind eye'

Nomzamo Mbatha has taken a stance with people living in Afghanistan.

The actress took to social media lamenting the crisis unfolding in the country, saying she was standing in solidarity with its people.

“It can seem easy for the world to turn a blind eye on those who’s human rights and dignity are stripped away because of continued violence and conflict ... Standing in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and every other nation fighting for the liberation of its people,” she wrote.

The actress went on to encourage her followers to stay informed about what was happening in the country.

“Please join me in staying informed, showing support for those fighting for their human rights, and protecting those who can't protect themselves.”