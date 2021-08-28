TshisaLIVE

Paxton Fielies is beaming with pride as she resumes renovation project for her family home

28 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Paxton celebrates being able to start renovating her family home at a young age.
Paxton celebrates being able to start renovating her family home at a young age.
Image: Instagram/ paxton fielies

Singer Paxton Fielies has revealed that she's embarked on a journey to renovate her family home.

Taking to Instagram on Monday the season 13 Idols SA winner announced that she would be sharing the renovation series with her followers. 

“This project is so personal to me, I never thought that I would [be] able to do this for my family at such a young age! I’m not going to lie and say that this journey has been incredible because it has probably been the most challenging and draining experience thus far!” she wrote. 

Speaking of the challenges she encountered along the way, the singer, who hails from Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, shed light on how the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted her plans.

“It went from me working with the wrong builder and getting conned, to the building standing for almost a year and deteriorating, to us entering a hard lockdown which then led to the music industry taking a huge knock and work opportunities becoming scarce. It was not easy and I made a lot of mistakes along the way, but things are finally starting to look up!”

Despite the setbacks she experienced along the way, Paxton says she managed to get back on her feet again and is excited to resume the renovation project. 

“Trust me, we’ve still got a long way to go. This project has definitely tested my patience, but I’m excited to get creative and make this space my own!”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Paxton but did not receive a comment by the time of publishing this article. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Idols SA' winners Yanga Sobetwa and Paxton chat about their single 'Catch Me'

These two 'Idols' winners gushed about working with each other to TshisaLIVE!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Halala! Paxton goes gold

Paxton and Craig Lucas' single is a certified gold hit!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LISTEN | Paxton on dropping out of school & joining the 'yanos wave

Paxton has her eye set on an international deal.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane’s daughter speaks on continuing her father's legacy of giving TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana welcome their bundle of joy! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...