Paxton Fielies is beaming with pride as she resumes renovation project for her family home

Singer Paxton Fielies has revealed that she's embarked on a journey to renovate her family home.

Taking to Instagram on Monday the season 13 Idols SA winner announced that she would be sharing the renovation series with her followers.

“This project is so personal to me, I never thought that I would [be] able to do this for my family at such a young age! I’m not going to lie and say that this journey has been incredible because it has probably been the most challenging and draining experience thus far!” she wrote.

Speaking of the challenges she encountered along the way, the singer, who hails from Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, shed light on how the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted her plans.

“It went from me working with the wrong builder and getting conned, to the building standing for almost a year and deteriorating, to us entering a hard lockdown which then led to the music industry taking a huge knock and work opportunities becoming scarce. It was not easy and I made a lot of mistakes along the way, but things are finally starting to look up!”

Despite the setbacks she experienced along the way, Paxton says she managed to get back on her feet again and is excited to resume the renovation project.

“Trust me, we’ve still got a long way to go. This project has definitely tested my patience, but I’m excited to get creative and make this space my own!”