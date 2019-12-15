Halala! Paxton goes gold
Former Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies is celebrating after her single with Craig Lucas, Smother, was certified gold.
The achievement was announced in a statement by Gallo Record Company this week.
Smother has been a staple on radio since its release in 2017.
Paxton has BEEN dropping bangers for years and recently released an amapiano track with hit producer Dr Moruti, titled No Distractions.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Paxton said she has always been a diverse artist.
“I don't like being boxed or categorised. There are always elements of pop in my music. I actually don't know what genre this is because it's faster than amapiano and slower than house. It is a mix of everything.”